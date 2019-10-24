NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Bills, Rams

The San Francisco 49ers strengthened their offense this week by trading for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos, giving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a necessary target as they look to remain undefeated in 2019. San Francisco is a 5.5-point favorite over the Carolina Panthers in the latest Week 8 NFL odds. Sanders' former team, the Broncos, are 5.5-point underdogs at Indianapolis, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. Multiple teams are favored by less than a field goal this week too, according to the current NFL lines, including the Titans (-2.5) at home against the Buccaneers and the Bills (-1.5) in Buffalo against the Eagles. Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks, you should see the NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate ever-changing NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 8 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bills (-1.5) cover at home against the Eagles.

The Bills are 5-1 and on a two-game winning streak, having knocked off Tennessee in Week 5 and the winless Dolphins last week. Buffalo owns one of the top defenses in the NFL, allowing only 91.3 rushing yards and 15.2 points per game. Buffalo's offense doesn't do anything exceptionally well, but doesn't execute poorly either. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 1,324 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Veteran running back Frank Gore leads the team with 388 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver John Brown has caught 33 passes for 473 yards and a pair of scores.

Buffalo is 6-2 in its last eight games, while the Eagles, who have lost two straight and are in danger of falling out of the NFL playoff picture, are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven. The model says the Bills cover in over 55 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks from the model: the the Rams (-13) cover against the Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET game from Wembley Stadium in London.

Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 7 with a commanding 37-10 win over the Falcons. The Rams also made plenty of headlines off the field by trading for elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who made his debut last week and was effective in covering Atlanta receiver Julio Jones.

The Rams are 5-2 against the spread and take on a Bengals squad that is 0-7 straight-up and 3-4 against the number. The model is projecting over 300 yards of passing for Rams quarterback Jared Goff as Los Angeles covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the over (48) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge 49ers vs. Panthers NFC showdown.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? Check out the latest NFL odds below.