NFL reportedly considering a rule that would let coaches challenge judgment-call penalties

More than a week after the NFC Championship's officiating blunder, the NFL may have finally taken a step toward appeasing fans, players and coaches upset about the uncalled pass interference by the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, the league is expected to consider adopting a rule that would allow coaches the ability to challenge judgment calls -- either penalties or uncalled penalties -- on a limited basis. According to Schefter, the suggested rule might also include an additional penalty or time runoff if the coach incorrectly challenges a call.

The penalty for an incorrect challenge would be designed as a "disincentive," per Schefter, "to get those against allowing coaches' challenges of officials' judgment calls more supportive of the potential rule change."

In other words, in order to ensure coaches have the ability to challenge calls, the NFL may be trying to win over those against the idea by making judgment-call challenges less likely to be used in games.

Schefter said the possibility "has the attention of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell" and cited an anonymous source in predicting that at least something similar will eventually be put into effect by the league's competition committee.

What would it mean for the future of football? Ironically, it might lead to even more penalties, considering the possibility of coaches being punished for incorrectly challenging a call. The idea of a time runoff, however, might wisely offset any time wasted reviewing a correct call. And at the very least, teams would likely have the opportunity to risk challenging controversial calls -- and, thus, be forced to find other excuses as to why they didn't win conference championship games.