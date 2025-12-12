Week 15 is one of those weeks you long for in the summer months when football is still a ways away. The NFL has a jam-packed slate this weekend, filled to the brim with high-stakes matchups. On top of the sheer amount of fantastic games, playoff implications are on the line no matter which way you look. Some clinching scenarios for Week 15 include the New England Patriots potentially clinching the AFC East if they beat the Buffalo Bills, while both the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos can secure their postseason spots with wins. All that makes it a wonderful weekend to sit back, relax and bet on the NFL.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one convenient place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Cardinals at Texans

Texans -9.5: "The Texans are playing their best football at this time of the year, keyed by the dominant defense. The Cardinals are a mess. Their defense is really bad right now, which should help C.J. Stroud get it going. Look for a big game from him, and the Texans defense will continue to dominate. Texans big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Houston to roll over the Cardinals, 30-13. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Texans (-9.5) Texans

Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Texans

Ravens at Bengals

Bengals +2.5: "Lamar Jackson is 10-2 in his career against the Bengals, and specifically 6-2 in his head-to-heads with Joe Burrow. On the surface, that should give bettors some confidence in Baltimore, right? Well, this isn't exactly the same Jackson that we've come to know and opposing defensive coordinators fear. The Ravens QB just hasn't looked right, and that's been the case for weeks, including during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, where he completed just 54.3% of his passes. That inaccuracy has been an issue for the bulk of the year, averaging just a 55.6% completion rate over his last five starts. As we saw during a 32-14 Bengals win over Baltimore in Week 13, this version of Jackson cannot keep up with Burrow." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Cincinnati to upset Baltimore. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-2.5) at Bengals Ravens

Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals

Bills at Patriots

Bills -1.5: "A big reason the Patriots won the first meeting is that the Bills turned the ball over three times, and that's likely going to decide who wins this game. The Bills have been sloppy at times this year: They've had six games with two or more turnovers and they've gone 2-4 in those games. In the seven games where they've turned the ball over one or zero times, they've gone 7-0. If Buffalo loses this game, the Patriots will clinch the AFC East title and they'll pull off their first sweep of the Bills since 2019. What this means is that the Bills are going to be desperate and I can't pick against a desperate Josh Allen." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Buffalo to roll into Foxborough and pull off the 27-20 win over the Patriots. To see the rest of Breech's Week 15 picks, click here.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-1.5) at Patriots Bills

Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Bills

Browns at Bears

Bears -7.5: "This will be Shedeur Sanders starting again for the Browns, and it should be. But this will be a much tougher challenge than last week. The Bears lost a tough one to the Packers last week, so you know they will be back focused here. That matters as the Browns have nothing to play for anymore. Bears win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Chicago taking down the Browns, 30-17. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Bears (-7.5) Bears

Browns Bears Browns Bears Browns Bears

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers +5.5: "I'm not so sure that Justin Herbert didn't mess up his left hand for life. After undergoing surgery last Monday, he decided to play a week later, and was sacked a career-high seven times while rushing 10 times for 66 yards. As for the spread, this number is a bit large to me. Consider the Chargers' defense ranks top 10 in yards allowed per game (282.2), points allowed per game (20.8), third-down percentage (34.4%), red zone touchdown percentage (52.5%), takeaways (18) and sacks (35). Patrick Mahomes and Co. were shut out in the first half at HOME last week for the first time since 2018, and while this Chargers defense is not exactly the Texans defense, I still believe they are going to give the Chiefs' backup offensive linemen trouble. Chiefs win this game, but I don't want to lay 5.5 points." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has the Chiefs barely edging out the Chargers, 20-17. To see his best bets for Week 15, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Chiefs (-4.5) Chiefs

Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers

Raiders at Eagles

Eagles -11.5: "The Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak, but the Raiders are the perfect tonic to fix all that ails them. The Eagles have offensive issues, but this is the week to change that. Look for them to ride Saquon Barkley and they won't turn it over like they did in the loss to the Chargers on Monday night. The Raiders' offense is awful and their line is really bad. The Eagles feast on that." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Eagles to take down Las Vegas, 28-10. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Radiers at Eagles (-11.5) Eagles

Eagles Eagles Raiders Raiders Eagles Eagles

Jets at Jaguars

If you followed SportsLine's R.J. White's advice last week, you're likely still kicking in your survivor pool. White correctly faded the consensus play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That proved wise as they fell at home to the New Orleans Saints, thus knocking out a massive percentage of players. This week, White is comfortable with the Jacksonville Jaguars, listing them as his No. 2 option in his weekly pick rankings.

Jaguars -12: "The Jaguars are riding high as they took over first place last week after beating the Colts, while the Jets are a mess. They have injury issues at quarterback, but does it matter who plays? The Jaguars' offense has really come on and I think that continues here. Jaguars big as Trevor Lawrence plays well again." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Jacksonville covering against New York, 31-13. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Jaguars (-12.5) Jaguars

Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jaguars

Commanders at Giants

Giants -2: "This will be Marcus Mariota in as the starter for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels hurt again. The Commanders were terrible last week on defense against the Vikings, and have struggled on that side of the ball all year, so this is a chance for Jaxson Dart to do some good things, and I think he will. Giants win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has New York taking down Washington, 30-20. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Giants (-2) Giants

Giants Commanders Giants Giants Giants Giants

Panthers at Saints

Saints +2.5: "The Panthers are off their bye, while the Saints are back home after two on the road. The Saints beat the Panthers in Week 10, but this Panthers team has been playing much better football lately. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is playing well and the New Orleans defense can keep them in this one. Saints win it in an upset." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has New Orleans upsetting Carolina at home. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-2.5) at Saints Saints

Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Lions at Rams

Rams -5.5: "If the Rams can turn this into a shootout, I'm not sure the Lions will be able to keep up and that's mostly because I expect Goff to be running for his life for all four quarters. The Lions are 4-0 this year in games where Goff doesn't get sacked, but it's going to be hard to keep him clean in a game against a Rams defense that's averaging 2.8 sacks per game, which is the sixth-highest total in the NFL. The Rams just don't have a lot of holes right now, which makes it almost impossible to pick against them." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes L.A. to cruise to the 30-21 victory over Detroit. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Rams (-5.5) Rams

Lions Lions Rams Lions Rams Lions

Packers at Broncos

Broncos +2.5: "We've seen duds from Green Bay at various points this season, and I wonder if we get one here -- particularly on the road in a tough environment against one of the best defenses in the NFL. What Denver does well is attacking the quarterback while protecting its own, ranking No. 1 in the league in sacks (55) this season, as well as being tied for the fewest sacks allowed (17). If Bo Nix has a clean pocket while Jordan Love is under constant pressure, that could open the door for an upset. The Broncos are also a perfect 6-0 straight-up at home this season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Denver upsetting Green Bay at home. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.

Packers -2.5: "Green Bay has won four in a row and seems to be hitting its stride on both sides of the ball. The passing game has seemingly gotten on track over the last few weeks, and we know what they can do defensively. The Broncos can reach as high a ceiling defensively as any team in the NFL, but they also have a low floor offensively, and I'm not as confident in Bo Nix against the Green Bay pass rush as I am in Jordan Love against Denver's." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he likes Green Bay to win on the road, 23-20. To see his best bets for Week 15, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-2.5) at Broncos Packers

Packers Packers Packers Broncos Packers Packers

Colts at Seahawks

Seahawks -13.5: "If it's Rivers, Sunday will mark 1,800 days between starts. Of course, that's a lot of time, and expecting Rivers to somehow keep it close against a Seattle defense that is second in the league in points per game allowed (17.4), yards per play allowed (4.5) and third down (33% conversion rate) seems too tall a task. As interesting as Rivers' comeback story is right now, it could be spoiled by halftime and downright sad by the fourth quarter." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Seattle to cover over Indy, 30-16. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Seahawks (-13.5) Seahawks

Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Titans at 49ers

49ers -12.5: "This is consecutive road games for the Titans coming off a road victory at Cleveland. The 49ers are off a bye. That's a bad combination and San Francisco is in a playoff chase, while the Titans are playing out the string. Oh, and the 49ers are much better. Look for a big 49ers victory." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Niners to take down the Titans, 32-17. To see all of Prisco's Week 15 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at 49ers (-12.5) 49ers

49ers 49ers Titans 49ers 49ers 49ers

Vikings at Cowboys

Look no further than SportsLine's R.J. White if you want to gain the edge in Vikings-Cowboys. White is currently on a 37-17-3 roll (+1882) on his last 57 picks involving Minnesota, making him a go-to source for this "Sunday Night Football" showdown. We can tell you White is leaning Under the 48-point total.

Cowboys -5.5: "I was very wrong about how the Vikings would fare against the Washington Commanders last week, but we've seen this movie before. Remember when the Vikings went and upset the Lions in Week 9? Everyone thought Minnesota had turned a corner. Then, the Vikings lost four straight with horrific quarterback play. While the Cowboys lost to the Lions in Week 14, they had a mini bye to rest, and are surely rejuvenated by the rival Eagles' overtime loss to the Chargers on "Monday Night Football." To put it simply, Dak Prescott is going to out-score J.J. McCarthy. " -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why the Cowboys will win and cover over the Vikings. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Cowboys (-5.5) Vikings

Cowboys Cowboys Vikings Cowboys Vikings Vikings

Dolphins at Steelers

Having trouble formulating a pick for Monday night? Let R.J. White be of assistance. The SportsLine expert has been on a tear when it comes to betting games involving the Pittsburgh Steelers, owning a 37-20-1 record over his last 58 picks. We can tell you White is leaning Under the 42-point total.

Dolphins +3: "The Dolphins' high-powered rushing attack will now get to face a Steelers defense that has given up more than 200 yards rushing in two straight games. In Week 13, the Bills kept running the same play against the Steelers because it kept working. If Mike McDaniel can find a running play that works, I could see him running it 60 straight times. De'Von Achane is going to be the x-factor here. He got banged up with a rib injury against the Jets in Week 14 and if he can't play, that will be a huge hit for Miami, but for now, I'm going to say the Dolphins finally do the impossible and win a cold-weather game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Miami to pull off the 19-16 upset over the Steelers. To see the rest of his Week 15 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Steelers (-3.5) Steelers

Dolphins Steelers Dolphins Dolphins Steelers Dolphins



