Another week of NFL action unfortunately means more injuries happening around the league. The injury bug has not been kind this NFL season, with several more players on the mend after Week 6.

One of the most significant injuries from Week 6 was Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Cowboys. Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula and is expected to make a full recovery, but he will likely miss the entire season.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week, while a pair of wide receivers (Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr.) suffered concussions Sunday.

Also, Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury, per NFL Media. He is reportedly getting a second opinion.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 6 injuries around the league.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (head): The Cardinals wide receiver took a hard shot in the first half, and exited to be evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out for the game. Harrison will need to clear the concussion protocol before he can return to action for Week 7.

The Cardinals wide receiver took a hard shot in the first half, and exited to be evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out for the game. Harrison will need to clear the concussion protocol before he can return to action for Week 7. Kyzir White (knee): Arizona's linebacker did not return.

Arizona's linebacker did not return. Bilal Nichols (stinger): The Cards defensive tackle was ruled out.

Justin Simmons (hamstring): Simmons injured his hamstring in the second half vs. Carolina, and appears to have avoided serious injury. "Everything's solid," he said after the game. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said the veteran was taken out of the game out of caution.



Keaton Mitchell (ACL): Head coach John Harbaugh said the running back will remain on injured reserve, but the team is hopeful Mitchell can return sometime this season. Mitchell suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Nick Harris (ankle): The Browns' backup center got injured on the first series and carted off. Harris was ruled out for the game.

The Browns' backup center got injured on the first series and carted off. Harris was ruled out for the game. Jerome Ford (hamstring): The Browns running back left in the first quarter, and was ruled out. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Ford is "week-to-week."

Patrick Surtain II (concussion): Surtain suffered a hit to the head in the first half against the Chargers, and was ruled out with a concussion.

Aidan Hutchinson (leg) : Hutchinson, who is the NFL's sack leader, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter vs. the Cowboys. His left leg was put in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. A massive blow for the NFC contender. The Lions released a statement saying Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula and he is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timetable for him to return.

: Hutchinson, who is the NFL's sack leader, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter vs. the Cowboys. His left leg was put in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. A massive blow for the NFC contender. The Lions released a statement saying Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula and he is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timetable for him to return. Carlton Davis (concussion): The Lions corner took a cleat to the head from his teammate on a play where his helmet was dislodged. He was evaluated for a concussion.

Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder): The Packers wide receiver left against Arizona and didn't return. He is considered week-to-week with the injury.

Travis Etienne (hamstring): The Jaguars running back left against the Bears and didn't return to action. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday the running back is considered week-to-week.

The Jaguars running back left against the Bears and didn't return to action. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday the running back is considered week-to-week. Darnell Savage (concussion): The safety left to be evaluated for a concussion, and did not return.

Los Angeles Chargers

Hayden Hurst (groin): Hurst suffered a groin injury in the first half vs. Denver and was ruled out.

Hurst suffered a groin injury in the first half vs. Denver and was ruled out. Deane Leonard (hamstring) : Leonard left the game and didn't return.

: Leonard left the game and didn't return. Trey Pipkins (shoulder): Pipkins left the game with a shoulder injury.

Pipkins left the game with a shoulder injury. Rashawn Slater (unknown): Slater exited the game against the Broncos. He has a preexisting pectoral injury, and it's unknown if the exit was related to the previous injury.

Slater exited the game against the Broncos. He has a preexisting pectoral injury, and it's unknown if the exit was related to the previous injury. Quentin Johnston (leg): Johnston appeared to be dealing with a right leg injury. He was limping to the locker room.

Tua Tagovailioa (concussion): For the first time since the quarterback's latest head injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa is expected to make a return this season. The QB remains on injured reserve and could make a return to practice on Oct. 23 at the earliest.

Vederian Lowe (ankle): The Patriots offensive tackle left the game and didn't return.



Chris Olave (concussion): The Saints wide receiver was ruled out after taking a hard shot to the head in the first quarter against the Bucs. Olave lost a fumble on the play as well. He will need to clear concussion protocol, and soon, as his Saints play Thursday night.

The Saints wide receiver was ruled out after taking a hard shot to the head in the first quarter against the Bucs. Olave lost a fumble on the play as well. He will need to clear concussion protocol, and soon, as his Saints play Thursday night. Tyrann Mathieu (forearm): The veteran safety was ruled out for the game. Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Mathieu had a contusion on his forearm and that he thinks Mathieu will be fine.

The veteran safety was ruled out for the game. Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Mathieu had a contusion on his forearm and that he thinks Mathieu will be fine. Rashid Shaheed (knee): Shaheed is not practicing on Monday due to a knee injury that was described to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport as "concerning." He will likely undergo more tests to determine severity.

Andrew Thomas (foot): The left tackle said he will have an MRI on his foot, describing the injury as "not great."

Dallas Goedert (hamstring): The Eagles' tight end suffered the injury early in the first quarter, and was ruled out.

The Eagles' tight end suffered the injury early in the first quarter, and was ruled out. Jordan Mailata (hamstring): The Eagles' starting left tackle also injured his hamstring against the Browns. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that the team is planning to play without him in the near future. "It looks like Jordan is going to be out a couple weeks," Sirianni said. "We'll see exactly how long it's going to be. I don't have that information yet, exactly all that. Jordan is busting his butt trying to make a play, and unfortunately that happened."



Zach Frazier (ankle): Frazier was rolled up on in the third quarter. Pittsburgh is already missing three starters on the offensive line. If Frazier misses time, the Steelers would be down to their third center. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the ankle injury after the game and said Frazier will be further evaluated. He is considered week-to-week with the injury.

Jamel Dean (hamstring): The Bucs cornerback was ruled out in the first half against the Saints.

Tyjae Spears (hamstring): Head coach Brian Callahan said Monday the Titans running back is considered week-to-week.

