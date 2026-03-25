COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Last year, Ohio State had 14 players drafted, including four first-rounders. That total will be hard to beat but I count a dozen Buckeyes who could hear their names called during the 2026 NFL Draft, and I have five players with first-round grades.

Depending on the latest feat of physics-defying athleticism performed most recently will also likely inform which player you're marveling over at the moment. Sonny Styles, the safety-turned-linebacker is just scratching the surface on what he can become. The same holds for linebacker and/or edge rusher Arvell Reese. And while safety Caleb Downs might not resemble Derwin James or Kyle Hamilton getting off the bus, he can affect the game from anywhere on the field.

Then there's Carnell Tate, the latest in a very long line of great Buckeyes wide receivers who had a breakout 2025 campaign and will almost certainly be WR1 in the upcoming draft.

The Ohio State Pro Day was one last chance for these players to confirm what the tape has been telling us -- or, in the case of Styles, let the tape and his mind-blowing combine workout speak for itself. Consider this: for as storied as this program is, and for the NFL talent it produces, this year's class could have four names called in the first 10 picks.

Caleb Downs, still a top five talent

Downs didn't run at the combine and chose not to run at the pro day, either. It doesn't matter. When you watched his movement skills in the positional drills you were reminded of just how special he is.

The stop-start ability, the explosiveness, the ability to flip his hips and accelerate was all there, clear as day. And while safety may not have the "positional value" of a left tackle or pass rusher, Downs is much more than a safety. And he's not in the business of convincing others of his worth because he lets his game do the talking.

"It's not [my job to] convince anybody … my film pretty much does the convincing," he told me and my "With the First Pick" podcast co-host Ran Carthon at the combine in February.

Positionally, Downs defines himself by versatility. "I affect the game … whether that's in the box, in the back end … anywhere they put me," he continued. And that chess-piece ability is central to his value.

His growth is rooted in preparation and routine, influenced heavily by family. With brother Josh Downs already in the NFL and an uncle in Dre Bly who played defensive back in the league, Downs has leaned into those lessons: "[We] talk a lot about routine and process … making sure that you're doing the things that you need to do to get prepared."

There's also an appreciation for the game's greats. I've consistently said I see glimpses of Troy Polamalu, the former Steelers standout and Hall of Famer, in Downs' game. When I told him that, he didn't shy away from the moment: "[Polamalu's] a legend … the way he played, the recklessness, the freeness. I love watching him."

What separates Downs isn't just playmaking, it's presence. Teammates and coaches view him as a culture builder, someone who elevates the standard wherever he is. Matt Patricia, his defensive coordinator last fall, had this to say after Downs' pro-day workout: "You need eraser-type players on defense" and that's exactly what Downs brings to the party.

As for concerns about overdrafting a safety with, say, a top five pick, Downs, with his arm around Patricia, told the media after his workout, "Whoever affected the game needs to be picked the highest."

Good luck finding someone who affects the game as consistently as Downs.

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Carnell Tate, still WR1

Carnell Tate's approach to his final college season was refreshingly honest -- and intentional. "It was a mindset year … and then also my money year," he told us at the combine, embracing the stakes of a draft-eligible season. That clarity translated into production and polish in a breakout 2025 season, and culminated at his pro day where glided through his workout, showing off his route-running ability, soft hands and deep speed that looked much faster than the 4.52 he clocked at the combine.

Several scouts in attendance echoed what Carthon has said throughout the pre-draft process: Tate is WR1 in this class. His closest comp? Tee Higgins -- "but smoother," as one scout put it. But is he a top 10 pick? Higgins fell to the second round because of a slow 40 time but that was a case of overthinking it because Higgins is a first-round talent all day long.

But is Higgins worth a top 10 pick? That's the question. I think it's close. And ultimately, fit is 95% of that math problem. Just keep this in mind though: Jaxon Smith-Njigba went 20th overall a few years ago (in part because there were concerns about how fast he was) and he's now one of the best players in the NFL who is being paid as such. The point: Tate may not be a WR1 but Smith-Njigba wasn't considered a No. 1 coming out of Ohio State either.

If I'm the Commanders at No. 7 or the Saints at No. 8 -- or possibly even the Giants at No. 5 -- I'm thinking long and hard about taking Tate; three young QBs looking to add weapons.

Arvell Reese: so, is he a LB or edge rusher?

It's all about perspective. Carthon is convinced that Reese is best suited to play off-ball linebacker. There are NFL teams that are just as convinced that Reese can be a special playing coming off the edge. Either way, he feels like the next step in the evolution of an NFL defense filled with positionless players.

Reese embraces that versatility, but he's clear about where he envisions himself in the league. "I see myself as an … outside linebacker or an edge … in certain systems in like a 3-4," he said at the combine, leaning into a hybrid role that maximizes his athleticism.

His breakout in 2025 wasn't about changing preparation -- it was about opportunity. "The preparation was no different … I prepared the same way as if I was going to be playing every snap," Reese said. The difference came when his role expanded under the coaching staff, and he capitalized. "I'm somebody who came in, stayed the course … and put my head down to work."

As for influences, maybe it's no surprise that he sees himself in players like Micah Parsons -- tweeners who defy traditional labels. That flexibility is a feature, not a bug. And in the right system at the next level he could just be getting started.

Sonny Styles is just scratching the surface

Styles was the only Ohio State player expected to be a first-round pick to not work out at the pro day. That said, I'm not exactly sure what he had left to prove in the shorts and T-shirt portion of the pre-draft process.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Styles' story is one of transition and growth, both physically and mentally, as he moved from safety to linebacker following the 2023 season. That positional switch forced him to speed everything up. "You switch to linebacker, everything's happening faster … there's someone accounting for you at all times," he told me and my "With the First Pick" co-host, Ran Carthon, at the combine.

What stands out is how deliberate that growth was. Styles didn't just rely on instincts -- which, at times, makes him appear super human (he ran a 4.46 40 at the combine). "As a linebacker, if you have bad footwork … you're going to miss the play," he explained, noting that early struggles came with adjusting to playing in the box and staying square. Over time, reps turned discomfort into confidence, and the improvement showed from game to game.

Off the field, Styles' identity is rooted in discipline and character. He described himself through the lens of how others see him: "I think he would tell you I'm a dog … I show up. I got good character. I'm consistent." That consistency traces back to his upbringing and high school program, where accountability and brotherhood were emphasized.

Even his nickname -- drawn from The Godfather -- adds personality to the profile. A self-described "hothead" as a kid, Styles has clearly channeled that edge into controlled aggression on the field. His development at linebacker, and the versatility of playing multiple positions, coupled with rare athleticism, gives you Fred Warner vibes -- just in a bigger, somehow faster, body.

Kayden McDonald embraces the dirty work

Kayden McDonald, who also went through position drills in Columbus, fully embraces the realities of playing interior defensive line -- a role built more on impact than box score production. "Being a nose guard, my stats are not always going to show up … so I do my role," he said at the combine.

That mentality defines his growth. McDonald talked about evolving from simply generating pressure to finishing plays, which has been one of the areas NFL teams want to see him grow; he's the best run defender in this class, but he does need to improve as a pass rusher: "Instead of pressuring the quarterback, [I need to turn that] into sacks … [just] being that interior disruptor."

Off the field, McDonald stands out for maturity and balance. A two-time scholar-athlete and community ambassador, he takes pride in consistency: "You can't ever have a bad day at Ohio State," he said, pointing to the program's standard, both on the field and in preparing players for the NFL.

His influences include Patricia, who helped him mentally: "Being at ease knowing everything's going to work out … [and that there's] only one way to play: violent."