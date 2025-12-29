Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers refuses to doubt his decision to come out of a five-year retirement following Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, his third in three starts. The Colts are the sixth NFL team in NFL history to start the season 8-2 and miss the playoffs, becoming the first so in 30 years after losing Daniel Jones to a season-ending injury.

"I told you guys I wasn't going to have any regrets about coming back and I don't," Rivers said. "Other than us not winning ... it's been an absolute blast for three weeks. If I go back and say, 'All right, now you know everything's going to happen, what are you going to do?' I'd do it all again. It's been absolutely awesome. So, yeah, I mean, if it's the last one, it's the last one."

The Colts are expected to start rookie Riley Leonard in their season finale against the Houston Texans. Rivers said he's "on board" with whatever decision comes down from coach Shane Steichen.

"I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo or walking up that tunnel," Rivers said. "And I was fine with that. And that one had tears those few days after. And I was at peace with that being the last one. So, certainly if it is [the last game], I got three bonus games that I never saw coming and couldn't be more thankful that I got an opportunity."

The Colts became desperate after losing Jones with an inexperienced Leonard and third-team option Brett Rypien on roster at the position. Rivers worked out with the team, had to quickly ramp-up to playing shape and made his first start since 2020 during an 18-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I wasn't really hanging on to any hope of playing again," Rivers said after his initial arrival at the team facility. "I kind of thought that ship had sailed. But something about it excited me. It's kind of one of those deals — a door opens and you can either walk through it and find out if you can do it, or run from it.

"I know that there's risk involved, obviously, on what may or may not happen. But the only way to find out is going for it. I just felt almost like it was a gift, another opportunity to play and cut it loose with the guys and the game you love to play and the dream that you got to live. You may get some bonus time."

Over three starts, Rivers completed 58-of-92 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. He took five sacks and holds a QBR of 39.3. The Colts, however, are losers of six in a row.

"We were talking in there and I think the start, the hot start, is what probably makes this whole thing hurt even more," Rivers said. "If it had been one of those kinds of back-and-forth years the whole year — you look up and you find a way to win eight, nine games and you go, 'Shoot, just kind of a grinding kind of year.' But the fact they were at eight (wins) so soon and it's just been a tough last six-game stretch or so."