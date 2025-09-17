Thud.

That's the sound of me crashing back to Earth after a good Week 1 picking NFL games.

Week 2 was a horror show.

I actually went into the week thinking I would continue my fast start to the season, but a lot of close games went the other way -- Texans, Cardinals and a few others -- and I finished the week in the dumps. I had a solid week straight up, going 11-5, but I was the exact opposite at 5-11 against the spread.

That brings my season records to 24-8 straight up and 16-16 ATS. From 11-5 ATS the first week to 5-11 the next.

Damn.

So somewhere in the middle this week? I'll take it after that showing in Week 2.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

This could be a pivotal game for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel if it gets ugly. The Bills are rolling and Miami is 0-2. The Buffalo offense could be in for a big night in this one. The Dolphins have looked bad on defense. Josh Allen has a big night for the offense. The Dolphins won't keep up.

Pick: Bills 33, Dolphins 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Falcons are playing consecutive road games off an impressive Sunday night victory over the Vikings. The defense came up big in that one. Carolina will be playing its home opener, which is an edge, but that's the only edge. Michael Penix Jr. will get the offense going for Atlanta, but it's close.

Pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 26 | Odds via BetMGM

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This will be Jake Browning against Carson Wentz rather than Joe Burrow vs. J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, not exactly what you want to see in Week 3. Browning came off the bench in the Bengals' victory over the Jaguars and led them to victory late. But I think Wentz at home will be the one who plays the better of the two to win it.

Pick: Vikings 27, Bengals 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The 2-0 Packers have been dominant in two games and take the best defense in the league to Cleveland to face a Browns offense that has struggled. Joe Flacco is coming off a bad game and this Green Bay defense can make it tough on him. Jordan Love will do enough to win it for the Packers, but the Browns defense will keep them in it.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Texans come to Jacksonville at 0-2 on a short week and haven't showed a lot of offense. That's concerning. Jacksonville is coming off a tough loss to the Bengals, but I see the Jaguars using their running game to push around the Texans front in a physical victory.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Texans 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This will be the first road game for the 2-0 Colts, who have been so good on offense they have yet to punt. Daniel Jones has really played well. The Titans didn't look good on defense against the Rams last week and have generated little offense. Look for the Colts to keep rolling.

Pick: Colts 30, Titans 16 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the game of the week, featuring two 2-0 teams and a rematch of the NFC divisional round playoff game won by the Eagles last January. The Rams rallied in that game, but they are playing consecutive road games here, which is a challenge. The Eagles offense hasn't been great so far, but it will be better here.

Pick: Eagles 28, Rams 21 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out of this one. That would mean Marcus Mariota would start. The Raiders are coming off a terrible showing Monday night on offense against the Chargers and this is a long trip on a short week. Commanders will win, no matter who plays quarterback, but the Raiders hang around.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The 0-2 Jets face the undefeated Bucs in their home opener. The Jets defense has been a major issue so far and quarterback Justin Fields is in the concussion protocol. Tyrod Taylor could start. It doesn't matter. The Bucs will win this game with Baker Mayfield and the running game getting the best of the Jets defense.

Pick: Buccaneers 29, Jets 17 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Steeles haven't looked great on defense so far, which is concerning. Aaron Rodgers has done some good things, and I think he will play well here. The problem is the Steelers defense won't slow Drake Maye either. This will be high scoring with Rodgers pulling it out late.

Pick: Steelers 31, Patriots 28 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chargers can really take an early hold of the division with a win here. They are playing great defense and Justin Herbert is playing well on offense. The Denver defense struggled last week against the Colts and now the Broncos are on the road again. The Chargers win it.

Pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a long trip for the 0-2 Saints after two close losses. Seattle has played well on defense, which will challenge Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans offense. Look for that defense to show up big here and have a few turnovers that lead to points for Sam Darnold and the offense. Seattle takes it.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Saints 14 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco (-1.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a game featuring two 2-0 teams. It's the home opener for the 49ers, who won with Mac Jones playing well at quarterback last week. This Arizona defense will present a much tougher challenge in this one. The Cardinals will stay around, but the 49ers will win a close one.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The 0-2 Bears are in desperation mode for first-year coach Ben Johnson as they are 0-2. The Cowboys won in overtime against the Giants in a wild one last week, but this will be a tough road game. The Chicago defense is a major worry right now after giving up 52 to the Lions, but I think the unit plays better here. The Bears will get their first victory.

Pick: Bears 26, Cowboys 23 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at New York Giants

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Chiefs limp into this game at 0-2 with problems on offense. The Giants are 0-2, but at least they showed some life on offense against Dallas. That ends here. Look for the Chiefs defense to slow down Russell Wilson and the Giants offense as the desperate Chiefs find a way to win their first game.

Pick: Chiefs 20, Giants 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be fun as both teams can score. The Lions scored 52 last week, while the Ravens scored 41. I don't think either will come close to those numbers, but they will get into the 30s. Look for the Ravens at home to win a fun shootout.

Pick: Ravens 37, Lions 30 | Odds via BetMGM