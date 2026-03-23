Prisco's 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four of top five picks on defensive side, Browns select QB
Teams at top of the draft opt for pass rush over offense
This is mock draft 1.0.
Do not hold me to it.
With free agency now mostly behind us, it's a lot easier to do these mock drafts. One thing is for certain: We will all get pick No. 1 right.
That's Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders. They can talk all they want about the process going on now, but he will be the pick. Guaranteed.
The rest of the mock is tough to do because there aren't a lot of slam-dunk players. This is a draft that features a small group of elite players, but a giant group of good players. That means it will be Rounds 2-4 where a lot of top talent is taken.
Prediction: When we look back at this draft in three years, there will be just as many top players taken in Rounds 2-4 than there will be in the first round.
As for this mock, dive in, eat it up, complain about it -- but just don't hold me to it. I have two more to come and, of course, my favorite one of all: The Who-They-Should-Take Mock. That's not predictive like this, but rather me telling teams what they need to do.
This mock might look different than many of those out there now. That's based on my assessments of players and talking with league scouts and personnel people. It isn't a cookie-cutter mock.
My next mock comes in two weeks -- and then the others the week of the draft. For now, this is mock 1.0. Rip it to shreds.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
This is a slam dunk. All mock drafters will get this one right. He is the guy to turn that franchise around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
I think they will consider David Bailey here as well, but in the end Reese plays the run better and will give them more position versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Adding Bailey to a front with Josh Sweat would give the Cardinals a nice 1-2 punch on the edge. They could also consider tackle here, but Bailey is a better prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
They added some nice pieces to the defense in free agency, so this will give them a nice edge player to finalize their front four.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
He is the type of player John Harbaugh loves in the middle of his defense. He has the speed to chase down plays behind a good defensive line. It fits.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
They need to get a premier receiver, even if the quarterback situation is muddied. Tate would be that guy. He is a polished player who fits a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
They would consider edge Reuben Bain Jr. in this spot if he were there, but they signed guys in free agency. They opt for the star runner who can be their go-to guy in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
In Brandon Staley's scheme, he could play the "star" role in their defense. That's a hybrid player who can do a lot of things in coverage, in the run game and as a blitzer.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
They have a need at right tackle -- although Jaylon Moore can play there -- and Mauigoa can be a starter right away. Down the line, he could also be a guard, which is what some scouts think he will be.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
He missed last season with a torn ACL, but word is he's made a nice recovery. He's the best cover player in this class when healthy. The Bengals could use another corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
He is a good man cover player who would fit a major need in the Dolphins corner room. They have a lot of bodies there, but is there a true quality starter in the group?
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
The Cowboys have to get some twitchy help on the edge. Thomas can do that. He isn't big at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, but he would fit the new defense. This would seem high for him, but watch his tape.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
They add to their receiver room, giving them a little more juice. We know that Davante Adams isn't a kid anymore, so why not get a young receiver to develop for the future?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
He is the cleanest offensive lineman in this class. He is a power player who will step in and start right away to bolster a line that needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
They need more help for their pass rush. Faulk seems to fit the type of player general manager Jason Licht likes to draft. His best football is in front of him.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Jets need to get receiver help to go with Garrett Wilson. Tyson might be the most talented in this class, but he has missed a lot of time with injuries.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
This is a team in need of young offensive line help. Fano played tackle in college, but he could also move inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
They need a young playmaking safety who has a lot of tools in the box. McNeil-Warren is that type of player. He might end up as the best safety in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
They need to give Bryce Young a playmaking tight end, which Sadiq can become. He is also a willing blocker, which is big in the run game.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
They can use some linebacker help, and this kid can do it all. He is good against the run and the pass.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
He is the perfect Steelers player. He is nasty in the run game and good in pass protection. He's just scratching what he can become as a left guard, which is a position of need for the Steelers.
Round 1 - Pick 22
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They have to get some young blood for their edge group. Lawrence is one of those guys who would fit what they want in their scheme. He plays hard all the time, which shows up on tape.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
They have to get some younger offensive linemen with Lane Johnson always talking retirement. Proctor played left tackle in college, but he could easily move to the right side.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Are they sold on the guys they have? That's debatable, especially with a new coach. Simpson would be an interesting pick for the Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
He played heavy last year, and didn't play as well. That's why he's down this far in the draft. But Woods was once considered a top-10 talent and his weight is down.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
The Bills have to get more edge-rush help and Howell can do that. He has shorter arms, but he can impact the game off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Trent Williams is getting up in the years and wants a new contract. It's time to start looking for a replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
They need to get some young talent inside on defense. It might seem strange to do that here with other needs, but Banks has the talent -- if he can stay on the field -- to become a nice power player inside.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
They have to get corner help with both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson now with the Rams. Terrell said he modeled his game after McDuffie, so it would fit.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Dolphins need pass-rush help, so they can take the local product to liven up their pressure. He's older at 25, but he would be a nice addition to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Edge help is needed, and Parker has some juice. Parker didn't play as well last year as he did in 2024, but the talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
They lost Coby Bryant to free agency, so Thieneman would compete right away. He is a playmaker who has the range to fit in this scheme.