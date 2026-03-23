This is mock draft 1.0.

Do not hold me to it.

With free agency now mostly behind us, it's a lot easier to do these mock drafts. One thing is for certain: We will all get pick No. 1 right.

That's Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders. They can talk all they want about the process going on now, but he will be the pick. Guaranteed.

The rest of the mock is tough to do because there aren't a lot of slam-dunk players. This is a draft that features a small group of elite players, but a giant group of good players. That means it will be Rounds 2-4 where a lot of top talent is taken.

Prediction: When we look back at this draft in three years, there will be just as many top players taken in Rounds 2-4 than there will be in the first round.

As for this mock, dive in, eat it up, complain about it -- but just don't hold me to it. I have two more to come and, of course, my favorite one of all: The Who-They-Should-Take Mock. That's not predictive like this, but rather me telling teams what they need to do.

This mock might look different than many of those out there now. That's based on my assessments of players and talking with league scouts and personnel people. It isn't a cookie-cutter mock.

My next mock comes in two weeks -- and then the others the week of the draft. For now, this is mock 1.0. Rip it to shreds.