1. Davante Adams trade on the horizon?

After months of downplaying rumors about his desire to change teams, the star wide receiver informed the Las Vegas Raiders this week he prefers to be traded, as NFL Media reported. The Raiders, meanwhile, are already gauging other clubs' interest, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly among teams already mulling a potential deal.

The six-time Pro Bowler sat out Las Vegas' Week 4 win with a hamstring injury, then spoke cryptically about his future -- and relationship with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce -- on the "Up & Adams" show. Adams has also admitted he misses former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, making the Jets one of several logical landing spots for the star wideout.

2. Prisco's Week 5 picks: Jets halt Vikings' hot streak

Pete Prisco has gazed deeply into his crystal ball for the next slate of NFL action. Here are some of the most notable picks from his full rundown of Week 5 predictions:

Jets 19, Vikings 16: The Vikings are undefeated and Sam Darnold is playing at an MVP level. But facing this Jets defense will be a real challenge. The Jets offense was lifeless last week in the loss to Denver, and Aaron Rodgers will face a tough test from Minnesota's attacking defense.

Bengals 34, Ravens 31: This an enormous game for the Bengals. They can get right back in the division race with a victory here. Their offense has come alive with Tee Higgins back. The Ravens give up a lot of big pass plays, so that will factor here. In the end, I think Joe Burrow wins it.

Bills 30, Texans 28: This is one of the best games of the week. The Bills are out on the road for the second straight week and didn't look good in losing to the Ravens. The Texans haven't been dynamic on offense, which many expected before the season.

3. Week 5 QB Power Rankings: Daniels into top 10

Every week, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from most impressive to most concerning. And this time around, we've got some big movers up top, with Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels soaring nine spots into the top 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Baker Mayfield making his own leap into the top 10, and Minnesota Vikings journeyman Sam Darnold leapfrogging elite names like Joe Burrow. Catch the entire 1-32 rundown, with snapshots of each signal-caller, right here.

4. QB news: Levis OK, Huntley still in, Rodgers upset?

Here's the latest on the quarterback front from around the NFL:

5. Big NFL questions: Broncos defense underrated?

Jordan Dajani has taken stock of the entire NFL after roughly a quarter of the regular season, zeroing in on a few burning questions, and not only that, but offering his assessments of each topic. Here's a sample:

What should Steelers do at QB? It would be a mistake to put in a rusty 35-year-old Russell Wilson, who has clearly lost some of his mobility behind an offensive line that is now down four starters. ... Justin Fields' mobility was always viewed as a plus, especially in an offense led by Arthur Smith, but now that mobility is required.

Where does Jayden Daniels rank among QBs? It's difficult for a young quarterback to insert themselves into the top-10 conversation when it comes to active quarterbacks, but Daniels can do that. In fact, he's playing like a top-five quarterback right now. What he's accomplished from an efficiency standpoint and shown as an athletic playmaker is pretty astounding.

Which defense deserves more credit? By my count, this defense has forced 19 punts, three turnovers, recorded three fourth-down stands ... and [allowed] just two touchdowns over the last three games. Vance Joseph's unit currently ranks No. 2 in yards allowed per game (256.5), and third in points allowed per game (13.8). Sean Payton has never had a top-three scoring defense in his career.

6. Bills' Von Miller suspended four games

The longtime pass rusher has endured a mercurial run in Buffalo, and now he'll be out the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The discipline stems from 2023 allegations of domestic assault, which led to Miller turning himself into authorities.