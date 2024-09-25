Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Prisco's Week 4 picks: Packers, Ravens halt unbeaten teams

USATSI

Pete Prisco calls it like it is. And this week, he's feeling bullish about a handful of undefeated teams going down for the first time in 2024. You can catch all his Week 4 predictions right here, but here's a sneak peek:

Packers 21, Vikings 17: This is one of the games of the week. The Vikings are 3-0 and riding high, while the Packers are 2-1 and have won two games with Malik Willis playing quarterback. That's because the defense has been outstanding. Same for the Vikings. That means this should be a low-scoring game. Packers take it.

This is one of the games of the week. The Vikings are 3-0 and riding high, while the Packers are 2-1 and have won two games with Malik Willis playing quarterback. That's because the defense has been outstanding. Same for the Vikings. That means this should be a low-scoring game. Packers take it. Chiefs 23, Chargers 20: The status of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert bears watching in this one. If he plays, the Chargers have a chance to win. If he doesn't, I still think they keep it close. The Chiefs are playing consecutive road games and they haven't looked as crisp this season. This will be another close one for them.

The status of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert bears watching in this one. If he plays, the Chargers have a chance to win. If he doesn't, I still think they keep it close. The Chiefs are playing consecutive road games and they haven't looked as crisp this season. This will be another close one for them. Ravens 24, Bills 21: This is a big game for AFC superiority. The Bills are playing as well as anybody at 3-0, while the Ravens are coming off an impressive road victory over Dallas. Josh Allen has been outstanding, but how much will he have the football if Derrick Henry is going well? I think the Ravens run to victory.

2. QB roundup: Justin Fields still No. 1, Dolphins' options, more

Here's the latest from around the NFL on quarterback movement:

3. QB Power Rankings: Vikings' Sam Darnold storms into top 10

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Every week, we take stock of all 32 starting quarterbacks, ranking the signal-callers from most trustworthy to most concerning. And boy have the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed top-shelf production from their journeyman so far, with Sam Darnold officially vaulting into the top 10 (up seven spots) after a four-touchdown showing against the Houston Texans. Other notable movers in the Week 4 pecking order: the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers (up to No. 12) and Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton (up to No. 22).

4. Answering NFL's biggest questions: NFC South favorite?

Three weeks into the 2024 season, we might have more questions than answers regarding this year's teams. Jordan Dajani has given us some answers anyway, sorting contenders from pretenders, assessing the chances of another young quarterback taking a seat on the bench, and providing a "safe bet" to emerge in a crowded NFC South:

The Buccaneers have won the division three straight years, while the Saints won it four straight years before the Bucs started their streak. I'm going to take a different team to win this division for the first time in eight years: The Falcons. ... Their first three games have all been decided by one score, and this is a new coaching staff working with a new quarterback and plenty of other new players. Ray-Ray McCloud III and Darnell Mooney have already flashed as speedy pass catchers, and we know what Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London are capable of. Then, defensively, Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons are a dynamic duo at safety with Raheem Morris at the helm. Health is going to be paramount -- especially on the offensive line.

5. Are expensive QBs actually worth it? A deep dive and debate

Getty Images

Through three weeks of the 2024 season, the top 10 active highest-paid quarterbacks have a combined record of 10-18. The 11th-20th highest paid, meanwhile, are a combined 22-11. So if you want to argue that the "mid-tier" starters are providing more bang for their buck to start this fall, you'd be correct. But does it mean NFL teams should steer clear of quarterbacks who command top-flight contracts? The bigger picture suggests an intriguing answer. Here's our all-new deep dive on the subject.

6. Michael Vick teases upcoming movie about his life, career

The former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star, who's hosting the new docuseries "Evolution of the Black Quarterback," told CBS Sports this week that he's developing a movie based on his journey "reshaping" the NFL as a dual threat. He also revealed that he nearly switched positions as a teenager due to pressure to become a pure pocket passer.