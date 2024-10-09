Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Robert Saleh fallout: What's next for Jets

One day after the New York Jets abruptly fired coach Robert Saleh, the NFL is still reckoning with the decision. Here's the latest on the jarring move's ripple effects:

2. Patriots turning to Drake Maye at QB

After weeks of teetering back and forth regarding veteran Jacoby Brissett's hold on the top quarterback job, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is turning to Maye, this year's No. 3 overall draft pick, for the team's upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Patriots went 1-4 with Brissett under center to open the 2024 season.

3. Prisco's Week 6 picks: Lions outlast Cowboys

Pete Prisco is back, this time with final-score picks for every single Week 6 contest. Here's a sneak peek at his predictions for the next slate of NFL action:

Ravens 31, Commanders 29: This is a proving game for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Baltimore has issues on defense that show up each week. Daniels will play well and keep his team in it, but he won't be able to outplay Lamar Jackson. Ravens will win a close one.

This is a proving game for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Baltimore has issues on defense that show up each week. Daniels will play well and keep his team in it, but he won't be able to outplay Lamar Jackson. Ravens will win a close one. Lions 33, Cowboys 32: The Lions are off their bye, while the Cowboys are home after a tough victory over the Steelers on the road. Dallas is still undermanned on defense, which is not a good thing against this Lions offense. Look for both teams to score a lot here as the Lions also have defensive issues.

The Lions are off their bye, while the Cowboys are home after a tough victory over the Steelers on the road. Dallas is still undermanned on defense, which is not a good thing against this Lions offense. Look for both teams to score a lot here as the Lions also have defensive issues. Bills 20, Jets 17: The Bills are out on the road for a third straight week, while the Jets are looking to get a bounce from the firing of coach Robert Saleh. Aaron Rodgers clearly was not happy with the direction of the team, but it's on him to change that. Josh Allen has struggled against the Jets, so look for a low-scoring game with the Bills finding a way with a late score.

4. Injury news: Carr, Wilkins, Jones sidelined

Lots of big names are banged up right now. Here are some of the most notable developments:

5. QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson is new No. 1

Every week, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from most encouraging to most concerning. And this week, we've got a new No. 1: Lamar Jackson, who's playing well enough for the first-place Baltimore Ravens that he deserves early consideration for a second straight MVP award. Other notable movers: Joe Burrow is up five spots to No. 2 after his five-touchdown showcase against the Ravens, and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels (No. 7) is knocking on the top five after another dual-threat victory.

6. Seven big names who could be traded

We're still a few weeks away from the NFL's Nov. 5 deadline for in-season trades. But it's never too early to identify some notable veterans who could be on the move. Here are some blockbuster possibilities: