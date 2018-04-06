Rams' Aaron Donald explains why he was using knives during recent crazy workout

One of the craziest videos that came out on April Fool's Day wasn't actually an April Fool's, even though it looked like it could have been.

In a video that showed up on Twitter, Aaron Donald was casually going through some pass-rushing drills against a man who was wielding two knives. Apparently, if you can dodge some knives, you can dodge offensive linemen.

Although this seems like a stabbing accident waiting to happen, it turns out that there's actually a method to this madness and Donald explained it on Thursday.

First, it turns out that the knives are fake. Although you'll still get hurt if you get hit with them -- they're made of a tough rubber --- you won't leave practice with any gashes.

.@AaronDonald97 is here to set the record straight 🔪 pic.twitter.com/paP92RR6J8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 6, 2018

"Everybody see? It's not real,' Donald says in the video above. "It's fake. It's supposed to make you react faster and you're hands go faster. You can't die with this. It just hurts when it hits you though."

That fake knives are good news for Rams fans, because now you don't need to worry about the possibility that Donald might open up the season on injured reserve due to a stab wound.

The reason Donald is working with knives at all is because he's trying to improve his hand-speed by employing a technique known as Krav Maga. Although Krava Maga is a fighting technique, Donald's trainer, Al Carson, has adapted it for football.

"We teach them to attack the attacker or a counter to the counter," Carson said in a recent interview with ESPN.com.

Donald has been one of the NFL's best defensive players since he entered the league in 2014, and for Carson, it's easy to see why.

"I am very, very impressed with Aaron," Carson said. "His hands are just -- they're at a different level compared to the average NFL player. And his eye-and-hand-and-feet coordination are just superior to a lot of the NFL players that I've trained. I can truly understand why he is the best defensive player in the NFL, because he's a different breed. When God made Aaron Donald, he only made one of him."

The bottom line here is that whatever Donald is doing, it's working. Not only was he named the Rookie of the Year in 2014, but he was also named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season. Basically, the league's 31 other teams should probably look into hiring their own Krav Maga instructors and then buying up all the fake knives they can find on the internet, so they can emulate Donald's training techniques.