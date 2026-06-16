Ranking NFL's top 10 backup quarterback situations in 2026: Mac Jones, Fernando Mendoza among top options

Once, many years ago, Jon Gruden and Ron Jaworski were in Indianapolis ahead of a "Monday Night Football" game, and Gruden noticed Peyton Manning's backups weren't getting any reps., Gruden asked legendary offensive mind Tom Moore why that was the case.

It berthed an all-time great quote.

"Fellas, if 18 [Manning] goes down, we're f---ed," Moore said, according to Jaworski's account in The Games That Changed The Game. "And we don't practice f---ed."

That's one way to view a backup quarterback. If he's on the field, the team is already in deep trouble. And in Manning's case, that proved true. When he missed the 2011 season, the Colts went 2-14.

The other way to view backup quarterbacks is that they're important players and could be the most important player at the drop of a dime. Whether it's for a play, a drive, a game or more, having a good insurance plan is crucial. Last year, quarterbacks who weren't the Week 1 starter ended up starting nearly 130 games. Some of the NFL's top teams -- think playoff outfits such as the 49ers (Mac Jones), Packers (Malik Willis) and Texans (Davis Mills) -- got key wins with their starting quarterback out. Other teams lost those opportunities when their starters were out; the Ravens went 0-2 and managed a measly 13 points in Cooper Rush's two starts, for example.

So, who's in the best shape if their starter goes down in 2026? These are the top 10 backup quarterback situations across the league.

(NOTE: Excluded are three quarterback battles still TBD: the Vikings (Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy), the Falcons (Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.) and the Browns (Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders).

10. Colts: Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson's on-field lows have been as low as any passer, and when you add the significant injury history to the equation, it's fair to question why he's on this list. In 2024, when he started 11 games, he finished 33rd in expected points added per play, ahead of only Cooper Rush, Gardner Minshew and Will Levis. He was wildly off-target (17.6% of his throws were deemed off-target, the second-worst number of the last decade), and he threw eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It wasn't good enough.

But the big plays, plus the idea that he could improve, earned him a spot. He led the NFL in yards per completion in 2024. Obviously, there were far too few completions, but the big-play ability is there, given his absolute bazooka of a right arm. Furthermore, Richardson's rushing ability is a major plus, especially on designed quarterback runs. He's a hammer at the goal line, but even more impressive, he had an 18% explosive rush rate from 2023-24, third in the NFL behind only Drake Maye and Kyler Murray. Could he have a Malik Willis-esque rebirth in another place, as a clearly talented player in need of refinement? Maybe. Could he appear in a pinch as a backup and be a disaster? Maybe. Could he appear in a pinch and have a positive impact with his legs? Maybe. He remains a great unknown.

9. Bears: Tyson Bagent

This is, quite simply, a bet on development and Ben Johnson. Tyson Bagent was a fun story three seasons ago, when, as an undrafted rookie, he led Chicago to a pair of wins in a lost season. Never mind that he threw two times as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three) in his cameo; it was fun, and the lanky D-II product showed some tools.

Bagent has thrown six regular-season passes since Caleb Williams arrived in Chicago. But last year, right before the season, the Bears extended him on a two-year deal. If he's good enough for Johnson, who already looks like one of the NFL's top coaches, to deem him a worthy backup, he's good enough to make this list.

8. Eagles: Andy Dalton/Tanner McKee

The Eagles curiously traded for Andy Dalton in March, which seemed to signal Tanner McKee's time in the City of Brotherly Love might be ending. Selecting Cole Payton in the fifth round a month later only furthered that line of thinking. Yet here we are in June, and the Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster. Maybe that changes between now and the season opener, but right now, Philadelphia is in a solid spot should Jalen Hurts miss time.

Dalton has played in several systems, which helps, given that first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is installing a more pro-style scheme. He also played O.K. in Carolina when called upon. McKee, though, is the reason this ranking is where it is. He wowed with four touchdowns in two games in 2024 and wasn't quite as good in 2025, though it should be noted he was mostly playing in a meaningless Week 18 game both times. There's intrigue with McKee, though, and both of these guys hypothetically should be fits in Mannion's scheme.

7. Texans: Davis Mills

Davis Mills showed his worth in 2025, going 3-0 with five touchdown passes and just one interception. Though he generally wasn't asked to do a ton while being supported by an elite defense, Mills showed he could get it done when his number was called. In his first start in two and a half years, he led a 19-point comeback win over the Jaguars.

Overall, Mills was just fine last year; the record and the touchdown-to-interception ratio mask some not-so-good play. But avoiding mistakes and making a play here or there is the name of the game, especially when you're a backup and even more so when you're playing for a team with a defense as good as Houston's.

6. Saints: Spencer Rattler

After a rough rookie season under rough circumstances, Spencer Rattler showed progress in 2025, with major improvements in accuracy and negative-play avoidance. It wasn't enough for him to fend off Tyler Shough, who took over midway through the season and is now in line to start, but it's enough for him to make this list.

Rattler's accuracy (a 7% off-target rate ranked third among 38 quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks last season) is a clear positive, and he posted a 68% completion rate despite facing one of the league's worst drop rates. Rattler isn't an explosive play creator and can make some poor decisions -- like almost every young quarterback -- but there's something to work with here.

5. Giants: Jameis Winston

Never boring, far from perfect and always uniquely himself, Jameis Winston can deliver the highest highs and the lowest lows, often in the same game. Last year, Winston's 8.4 net yards per attempt was second among 57 quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks. Only Drake Maye was better. Winston's EPA per play ranked fourth. His explosive play rate was first. Yes, it was a tiny sample size, but you get the point. Winston completed just over 56% of his passes and sprayed the ball everywhere. He managed just two touchdown passes and two interceptions (with three more would-be picks dropped) and also somehow produced arguably the highlight of the season.

Want to have a chance to win with your backup? Winston's the guy for you. Want to be 100% sure you avoid disaster (or heartache) with your backup? Find someone else.

4. Commanders: Marcus Mariota

Over the past two seasons, 54 players took at least 200 dropbacks. Among those 54, Marcus Mariota is 10th in net yards per attempt (ahead of Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert), 15th in EPA per play (one spot behind Prescott, and ahead of Herbert and Sam Darnold), 13th in touchdown rate (ahead of Washington's starter, Jayden Daniels) and eighth in first downs per attempt (immediately ahead of Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes).

Credit Kliff Kingsbury, who worked very well with Mariota, but credit the former No. 2 overall pick, too. Mariota has been an uber-aggressive downfield thrower in Washington -- No. 2 in deep pass rate -- and, combined with his running ability, he has really played well when called upon. There are some erratic tendencies and turnovers, but overall, he is more than deserving of a spot on this list. His strong "Sunday Night Football" showing against the Broncos' excellent defense showed he's still got it.

3. Bengals: Joe Flacco

It's crucial to separate Joe Flacco's time with the Browns, which was never going to work well, from his time with the Bengals. From Weeks 6-12 as Cincinnati's starter, Flacco ranked eighth out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in expected points added per play. He threw for 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions and had the third-lowest negative play rate thanks to a low sack rate. He was generally accurate enough.

Flacco, especially at this point in his career, is a great example of fit. In Cincinnati, his strong arm, solid accuracy and smarts worked well in an offense loaded with talent. He could play point guard and take some shots downfield when he felt like it. In Cleveland, his lack of mobility and poor surroundings were death sentences for producing any semblance of effective offense; he would have never made this list. But guess what? Flacco is in Cincinnati, and that means a high ranking.

2. Raiders: Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza enters the season as Kirk Cousins' backup. How long he remains there is TBD. So the question is how well he fares once he's elevated. The Raiders tried to upgrade their supporting cast, though the wide receiver group would give anyone pause. The best version of Mendoza might be the best version of Cousins, but with even better arm strength and athleticism. That would make him a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. He won't be anywhere close in Year 1, though.

Regardless, it's a tough task trying to pencil in Mendoza among backups, and the unique circumstances make it even more difficult. Even if the Raiders don't win a lot with him leading the way, and he has his share of struggles, he should show enough to make Las Vegas excited for the future.

1. 49ers: Mac Jones

The proof is in the pudding with Mac Jones, another player whose situation plays a major role in this ranking. Jones went 5-3, threw for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions -- the best ratio of his career -- and averaged a career-best 7.4 yards per attempt in his first year with the 49ers. He kept things afloat and then some with Brock Purdy battling injury. Jones is smart and extremely accurate. While he sometimes believes in his arm a little bit too much, he knew where his bread was buttered; he targeted running backs at a 30% clip last year, the highest in the NFL. Jones doesn't produce explosive plays or scrambles, which are his two biggest differentiating factors from Purdy. But if you want a relatively high-floor substitute who can win you games over an extended stretch, Jones and the 49ers are a strong match.