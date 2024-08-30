The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's current dynasty, rivaling the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots as football royalty. And they have no plans to slow down, with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes declaring immediately following 2023's title that he has eyes on a potential three-peat. Could the Chiefs truly capture a third straight Lombardi Trophy? Mahomes' track record suggests as much. In the meantime, we're taking an early look at candidates to spoil such a run.

A lot can change between now and the end of the 2024 season. But here are 10 different clubs who have at least some reason to believe they can dethrone Mahomes and Co. in February 2025:

Honorable mentions

Top contenders

Detroit Lions

2023 finish: 12-5, advanced to NFC Championship

Top additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, DT D.J. Reader, CB Terrion Arnold

Jared Goff may be more solid than spectacular under center, but a sterling offensive line goes a long way, and he's still got one with Zeitler coming aboard and Graham Glasgow returning to a unit also featuring star tackle Penei Sewell. The dynamic young duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown provides home-run pop, and the front seven should be slightly improved, too. The biggest hurdle might be recovering from 2023's emotional road back to the playoffs under never-say-die coach Dan Campbell.

2023 finish: 11-6, advanced to wild-card round

Top additions: RB Saquon Barkley, CB Quinyon Mitchell, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

This feels like a real boom-or-bust operation here -- a team that could make these rankings look incredibly silly if it can't shed the dysfunctional stink that was the end of their 2023 campaign. On paper, this is still an all-star offense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and a top-tier line welcoming Barkley's dynamism. But embattled coach Nick Sirianni has new coordinators (Kellen Moore, Vic Fangio) on both sides of the ball, so it may take time for all the pieces to become cohesive.

2023 finish: 10-7, advanced to divisional round

Top additions: RB Joe Mixon, WR Stefon Diggs, DE Danielle Hunter

Houston could benefit from a wide-open AFC South, but the biggest reason the Texans should be on everyone's radar is second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who flashed MVP stuff in 2023. As long as his front and outside weapons stay healthy, he should be primed to sling it again. DeMeco Ryans' defense, meanwhile, should be even better in support, with Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair bringing an imposing physicality to the front seven. The short- and long-term future looks bright.

While everyone flocks to predict another Ravens run or a big leap by the quarterback-shuffling Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals are busy preparing to reintroduce the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins triumvirate to the NFL. Neither Burrow nor Higgins was fully healthy in 2023, and while contract talks loom over Chase, he's not going anywhere. Rankins and Stone are underrated defensive adds, but it comes back to the quarterback here: When upright, Burrow is a game-changing point guard.

It's the easy answer, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong one. San Francisco has doubled down on its front-seven investments, quickly replacing rentals like Chase Young with reliable vets like Collins and Floyd. Offensively, meanwhile, Brock Purdy is still coming into his own as the poised figurehead of Kyle Shanahan's multipurpose attack. The health of key weapons Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel is always worth monitoring, as is the contractual status of Brandon Aiyuk, but the 2023 runner-ups remain one of the NFL's most balanced teams, complete with a nearly unmatched schemer.