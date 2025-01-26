Marlon Humphrey didn't play for free during the divisional round of the playoffs, but it's going to feel like he did after he sees how much he got fined by the NFL for a hit he made during Baltimore's 27-25 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Humphrey has been fined $45,020 for an unnecessary roughness in the game. With just under 30 seconds left to play in the first half, Humphrey made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Although Humphrey didn't get penalized for the head shot, the league did hit him with the heftiest fine of the divisional round.

Humphrey actually didn't even know he got fined until he saw the tweet above from Tom Pelissero.

This is a huge fine for Humphrey and that's because it will eat up more than 80% of his playoff paycheck. During the 2024 season, Humphrey had a base salary of $11.75 million, which means he was paid nearly $653,000 per week during the regular season. However, during the playoffs, everyone on the roster makes the exact same amount in their game check, and for the divisional round, each Ravens player made $54,500 (You can read more about playoff paychecks here)

With the NFL collecting $45,020 of that total, that means that Humphrey will be handing over 82.6% of his paycheck. Humphrey was given the biggest fine of the divisional round and it wasn't even close. The only player who was even fined more than $20,000 was Detroit's Jameson Williams, who got docked $25,325 for making an obscene gesture after a touchdown he scored in the Lions' 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

As for Humphrey, although the four-time Pro Bowler got fined for hitting Allen, he'll still be rooting for the Bills quarterback in Sunday's AFC Championship and that's because the Ravens star really, really, really wants to see someone beat the Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Bills will be battling for a spot in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in a game that will be kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.