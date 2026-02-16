The likelihood of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season is high, according to recent ESPN reporting. First-year coach Mike McCarthy said he would welcome his former signal caller back in the fold after the pair won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers would be far less of a worry than Mason Rudolph or Will Howard taking first-team reps.

There is a waiting game, however, that could stretch several months. Similar to last offseason, Rodgers is not rushing his decision on a potential re-signing and will assess all that comes with playing a 22nd NFL season along with other landing spots if there's a fit — albeit unlikely.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday there's no timeline on Rodgers' decision. The team is encouraged by the continued development of Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, and there are additional avenues in play if the four-time MVP moves on.

"Both sides are open to a potential return," Fowler said over the weekend during a TV appearance. "Aaron Rodgers tends to take his time on such matters, so I don't expect a swift resolution, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes Aaron Rodgers, of course, from his time in Green Bay. He is a bridge option for them. They've looked hard at quarterbacks in the 2026 draft, so they certainly could draft one."

Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a free-agent signing following two forgettable years with the New York Jets.

Given McCarthy's encouraging belief that Howard has "tremendous upside," another year with Rodgers would give the former Ohio State national champion extensive time to battle for the job in 2027.

Rudolph heads into the final season of a two-year deal signed last offseason and would likely start ahead of Howard. Pittsburgh potentially taking a quarterback in April is on the table, but this year's crop lacks depth once beyond projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana and Alabama's Ty Simpson, the top two-rated passers, per CBS Sports' prospect rankings. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earning an injunction for another season of college football takes another talented player off the board at the position.

If the Steelers get an answer from Rodgers ahead of the draft, quarterback room worries for 2026 are non-existent for Pittsburgh's coaching staff. Rodgers is well-versed in McCarthy's system and Howard gets ample time to study and improve under a new offensive guru.