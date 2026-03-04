After just one year in New England, Stefon Diggs is back on the open market. The Patriots plan to release him when free agency starts March 11.

While it lasted only a year, Diggs' time in New England appears to have meant something to him. He posted an appreciative message on social media shortly after news broke of his pending release. During his one season in New England, Diggs helped the Patriots return to the NFL's upper echelon. On a personal note, he proved he can still be a productive player at this stage of his career.

Stefon Diggs NE • WR • #8 TAR 102 REC 85 REC YDs 1013 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

As he heads back into free agency, the 32-year-old Diggs may face an interesting decision. Does he want to go somewhere he'll be the primary option, or -- at this stage of his career -- does it make more sense to join a team where he can complement an already formidable receiving corps? While the decision will most likely be his, the market will largely dictate where Diggs ultimately lands and what role he's asked to fill in 2026.

There could be some compelling options for Diggs if he's open to being a complementary player. With that in mind, here's a rundown of some possible landing spots for the 2026 season.

Washington Commanders

Washington makes sense for several reasons, starting with the fact that the Commanders have five wideouts slated to become free agents, a group that includes Deebo Samuel. In Washington, Diggs would help open things up for Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey while giving Jayden Daniels another proven receiver to throw to. From a financial standpoint, the Commanders have more than enough cap space to make this happen.

Baltimore Ravens

It's no secret Baltimore hasn't done a great job getting Lamar Jackson help at receiver. While he's no longer an elite player, Diggs would be an upgrade over what the Ravens currently project to have in their starting lineup alongside Pro Bowler Zay Flowers. Baltimore makes even more sense when you consider that two of its key backup wideouts -- DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace -- are slated to become free agents.

San Francisco 49ers

In addition to having three wideouts who are pending free agents (including Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne), the 49ers also don't appear to have Brandin Aiyuk in their future plans after he virtually disappeared during the 2025 season to the point where his contract was voided. While signing Diggs wouldn't solve all of their problems at receiver, it would be a considerable step, especially if they were able to get something done quickly. Diggs would help take some pressure off Ricky Pearsall, who showed flashes of his potential during his first two seasons in San Francisco.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are basically in any conversation involving receivers after they unsuccessfully tried to land a proven veteran at the position last season. In Pittsburgh, Diggs would take some attention off DK Metcalf, who was consistently double-teamed during his first season with the Steelers. Diggs may be hesitant to go to Pittsburgh, however, given the team's uncertainty at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers remains a possibility, but Rodgers said Tuesday that he hasn't made a decision about what he will do in 2026.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee doesn't make much sense if Diggs wants to play for a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations in 2026. It does make sense, however, from a personal standpoint, as Diggs would get a chance to reunite with new Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, with whom he had significant success during their years together in Buffalo. Diggs may also embrace the opportunity to work with Cam Ward, the former No. 1 overall pick who showed signs of promise during what was a challenging rookie season.