After Knicks' long-awaited title, ranking NFL teams most likely to end their Super Bowl droughts in 2026

After 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions again. A decade after the Cavaliers won Cleveland's first championship in more than 50 years, the Knicks captured the heart of the Big Apple by ending one of the most notable droughts in sports.

More than a dozen NFL teams are hoping to snap their own championship drought sooner rather than later. Of the NFL's 32 teams, 11 have championship droughts of at least 30 years. Six more teams that have been in existence since at least 1995 are still searching for their first title.

In light of the Knicks' recent title, we ranked each of those 17 teams' chances of ending their championship drought in 2026.

Last title: 1947

Sorry, Cardinals fans, but it doesn't appear your drought is going to end anytime soon. While they've added some nice offensive pieces this offseason, especially rookies Jeremiyah Love and Chase Bisontis, Arizona barely touched a defense that ranked 29th in the league in points allowed in 2025.

Oh, and the Cardinals also have a less-than-ideal situation at quarterback after Jacoby Brissett skipped spring practices amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Last title: 1961

The Titans' lone Super Bowl appearance came at the turn of the century, and it seems likely Tennessee fans will continue to wait for their team's return to the big game.

The Titans should be a vastly better team this year, though, especially on offense after strengthening their offensive line and giving Cam Ward two notable new receivers in rookie Carnell Tate and veteran Wan'Dale Robinson.

Last title: 1973

Miami has been largely irrelevant for most of the post-Don Shula era. Since Shula's final season in 1995, the Dolphins have won just two playoff games and none since 2000. Under Shula, the Dolphins went to five Super Bowls in a 14-year span that included three straight appearances from 1971-73. The 1972 Dolphins remain the NFL's only perfect team, and the 1973 team successfully defended its title.

The Dolphins are ushering in a new era with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley, the former Packers defensive coordinator. And while Miami's new brass may eventually bring a championship back to South Beach, that probably won't happen in 2026 unless the Dolphins' revamped roster greatly exceeds expectations. That would also require a monster season from quarterback Malik Willis.

Last title: 1964

Super Bowls have eluded a Cleveland franchise that won three NFL titles in the 1950s and another in 1964, two years before the first Super Bowl was played.

The Browns, who are ushering in a new era under coach Todd Monken, have had a busy offseason that included adding at least a half-dozen new starters on offense, including rookie wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, and acquiring Jared Verse in the trade that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles.

The Browns should be better in 2026, especially if Deshaun Watson finally shows glimpses of his Houston form, but their odds of ending their championship drought this season remain slim.

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Last title: 1968

The Jets haven't been to a Super Bowl since their shocking win over the Colts, who were 18.5-point favorites, in Super Bowl III. And while they may have to wait a little longer before seeing their team in the big game again, there is reason for optimism among long-suffering Jets fans.

The Jets appear to be building a solid foundation that could compete for titles in the future. It'll be interesting to see how competitive they are this year with eight potential new starters on defense and former Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith back for his second stint with Gang Green.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Last title: 1983

Prior to their drought, the Raiders were one of the NFL's most successful franchises. From 1965-85, they won three Super Bowls, appeared in four, won 12 division titles, made the playoffs 15 times and posted 20 winning seasons.

There's a lot to like about what the current Raiders are doing under general manager John Spytek. This offseason, the Raiders added proven veterans on both sides of the ball. They also appear to have a solid plan at quarterback with veteran Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Last title: N/A

While they aren't viewed as a serious title contender, the Panthers do benefit from playing in one of the league's most winnable divisions, the NFC South. Carolina won the division last year despite posting an 8-9 record.

Carolina's chances of repeating as division champs will largely depend on the health of starters Ikem Ekwonu and Tershawn Wharton. Ekwonu continues to work his way back from a knee injury sustained in January. Wharton recently underwent a neck procedure and is expected to start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Quarterback Bryce Young will also need to elevate his game if the Panthers are going to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. While his growth over the past two years has been impressive, Young needs to become more of a playmaker and less of a game manager.

Last title: N/A

The Falcons have been an enigma for quite some time. Despite fielding some of the NFL's most talented players, Atlanta has continued to underachieve. That could change, however, with the hiring of former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan as president of football. Ryan has overseen significant roster changes during his first year on the job that could pay immediate dividends.

For that to happen, Ryan's new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will have to return to his Pro Bowl form while leaning on the talents of Bijan Robinson, the NFL's best running back.

Last title: 1969

If they get some stability at quarterback (former Pro Bowler Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are competing for the starting job), the Vikings can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2026.

Minnesota, after all, had the seventh-ranked scoring defense in 2025. The Vikings also have arguably the best receiving trio in the NFL in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and newcomer Jauan Jennings.

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Last title: 1995

For those of us who grew up in the '90s, it's hard to fathom that the Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl -- much less an NFC title game -- in more than 30 years. Dallas' drought has a chance of coming to an end if its revamped defense, a group slated to have a half-dozen new starters, comes of age in a hurry.

The Cowboys already have a championship-caliber offense led by Dak Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and running back Javonte Williams.

Last title: N/A

Ironically, the Jaguars' best shot at a Super Bowl came during their second season in 1996, when they shocked the Bills and Broncos in the playoffs before bowing out to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars wouldn't make it back to the AFC title game until 2017, when they fell victim to a patented Tom Brady comeback.

While they didn't add much to their starting lineup this offseason, the Jaguars did add considerable depth to a team that went 13-4 last season. The big question is how much the running game will suffer without Travis Etienne, who signed with the Saints during free agency.

Last title: 1991

Washington was one of the teams that added a slew of new faces to its defense this offseason. One of those players was Sonny Styles, the former Ohio State linebacker who is expected to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

The Commanders' defense appears vastly improved, but their skill positions still appear to be lacking. Washington clearly believes Jayden Daniels will be able to make the most of the talent around him.

Speaking of Daniels, his health is obviously vital to Washington's Super Bowl hopes. If he stays healthy, the Commanders could be back in the mix, especially if their skill players rise to the occasion. Specifically, they'll need rookie Antonio Williams to play like a No. 2 receiver while taking some of the pressure off Terry McLaurin.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Last title: 1963

The Chargers won their only title in the AFL during their fourth year of existence. And while they've had some memorable teams in the decades since, they haven't been able to add to their championship tally. In fact, the Chargers have played for a title just once since 1963. That came in January 1995, when they were run off the field by the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

While Jim Harbaugh's arrival in 2024 has led to more regular-season success, the Chargers have continued to come up short in the playoffs under his watch. Chargers fans are surely hoping that new offensive coordinator and former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel can make a significant difference while maximizing the talent of Justin Herbert, who is still searching for his first playoff win.

4. Detroit Lions

Last title: 1957

The Lions had a golden opportunity to end their drought in 2023 but were unable to hold a sizable lead in an eventual loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Lions rebounded with a 15-2 regular-season record in 2024, but Washington upset them in the divisional round of the playoffs.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Lions made several roster upgrades this offseason, but not enough to leapfrog Seattle and Los Angeles in the NFC pecking order. The Lions are also still dealing with injuries to starting defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

3. Chicago Bears

Last title: 1985

Chicago is coming off a surprisingly successful 2025 season that included the franchise's first playoff win since 2010. The Bears didn't make many splashy offseason moves, but they did revamp their secondary with the additions of veterans Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis and rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad.

The two main questions facing the Bears are whether Caleb Williams can take the next step following his impressive 2025 season and whether they can once again emerge from the NFL's most competitive division relatively unscathed.

Last title: N/A

Despite last year's losing record, the Bengals have a relatively good chance of winning their first title in 2026. A big reason why is the trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Specifically, Cincinnati's championship odds are significantly higher if Burrow stays healthy. During his three healthy seasons in Cincinnati, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship Games while also winning a passing title and leading the league in touchdown passes.

Cincinnati's chances are also buoyed by a defense that received significant upgrades this offseason with the additions of veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook.

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1. Buffalo Bills

Last title: 1965

Buffalo is still searching for its first NFL title after winning back-to-back AFL championships before the league merged with the NFL ahead of the 1970 season. The Bills haven't been back to the Super Bowl since losing four straight from 1990-93.

The Bills' current Super Bowl window will remain open as long as Josh Allen plays MVP-caliber football. Buffalo is hoping that new coach and former offensive coordinator Joe Brady can get the Bills over the finish line. Allen is also going to need more from a defense that has often let him down in the postseason.