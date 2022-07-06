Last week, wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million to remain with the Washington Commanders beyond the final season of his rookie contract. Before signing that extension, McLaurin was holding out of OTAs and minicamp, which he said on Wednesday was an unusual feeling for him.

"It was weird. I don't miss practice. I know how important those reps are," McLaurin said. "That was really hard for me. But you understand the business and what has to happen."

Now that his contract is locked in, he's ready to get back on the field. And one reason he's excited to do so is the relationship he's already building with new Commanders signal-caller Carson Wentz. They were in touch while McLaurin was waiting for the deal to be completed.

"During the process he reached out to me," McLaurin said. "That's why I can't wait to get out there and start throwing with him. ... I'm really excited to see what he does."

So far during his career, McLaurin has caught passes from the likes of Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the late Dwayne Haskins -- not exactly the greatest group of passers. Wentz is certainly more pedigreed than many of those players, though he has struggled quite significantly over the last two seasons. Perhaps McLaurin can help Wentz rediscover the talent he showed early in his career. That's certainly what the Commanders are hoping happens.