One of the most competitive games during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season might be Sunday's showdown between the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.

Both teams have tangible reasons to believe that they will make significant jumps this season following disappointing 2025 campaigns. The Titans are being led by new coach Robert Saleh and new offensive coordinator/former Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The Jets are entering their second season under Aaron Glenn, whose first season at the helm included upset wins over the Bengals and Falcons.

Where to watch Titans vs. Jets

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Titans -1.5; O/U 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saleh facing former team

Sunday will mark Saleh's first game against the Jets as an opposing head coach. Saleh served as the Jets' coach from 2021-24. After going 4-13 in his first season, Saleh guided the Jets to consecutive 7-10 campaigns and was fired just five games into the 2024 season with the Jets sitting at 2-3.

While the Jets didn't have much success under his watch, it's worth noting that Saleh inherited a mess. He was also dealt a bad hand when Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury just minutes into the 2023 season. The Jets still managed to win seven games that season and were just a game under .500 the following season before he was let go.

After a season back as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, Saleh is getting a second chance to lead an NFL team. He'd surely love to get it started with a win over his former employer.

Revamped teams

One of the things that makes this game interesting is all the new faces on both sides. The Titans and Jets have nine and eight new starters, respectively.

Tennessee invested heavily in free agency with the acquisitions of former Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II, wideout Wan'Dale Robinson and center Austin Schlottmann, among others. The Titans' starting defense includes five players who weren't on the team in 2025. That doesn't include first-round pick Keldric Faulk and second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr.

The Titans also made a concerted effort this offseason to improve the situation surrounding quarterback Cam Ward, who was sacked a league-high 55 times during his rookie season. They spent their first-round pick on Carnell Tate, who is hoping to join the long list of former Ohio State receivers who went on to enjoy successful NFL careers. Tennessee also drafted two offensive linemen, including new starting right guard Fernando Carmona.

The Jets had even more roster turnover, especially on defense, with the addition of 11 new players and six new starters, which include former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and EDGE David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick.

The Jets made fewer but equally impactful additions to their offense. They spent two first-round picks on pass-catchers in former Indiana tight end Kenyon Sadiq and former Hoosiers wideout Omar Cooper Jr. They also re-signed Geno Smith, a former Pro Bowler who is looking to return to form following a disappointing season in Las Vegas.

Jets vs. Titans prediction, pick

Whenever a game is evenly matched, as this one appears to be, it often comes down to quarterback play. While neither quarterback was very good last year, Smith's overall body of work is hard to ignore. If Smith does his part on Sunday, it should be enough for the Jets to win what should be a competitive Week 1 game.

Pick: Jets +1.5 ; Under 38.5