It's actually been a busy 24 hours in the league despite us sitting here in early July. We had a sizable suspension come down from the league, Joe Burrow made a rather bold prediction for the upcoming season and we're continuing our coverage of the top 20 players at each position with the edge rushers next up on the agenda.

1. Steelers' Sutton suspended first eight games of 2024 season

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 season, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. This decision from the league office comes after concluding that Sutton violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. According to ESPN, Sutton will not appeal the suspension.

Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions back in March after a warrant was issued for his arrest alleging domestic battery by strangulation. The 29-year-old turned himself in and arrived at a jail in Tampa, Florida after a multi-week search.

Sutton began his NFL career with Pittsburgh after the organization drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Last offseason, Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions.

With no appeal coming down, Sutton will be eligible to return to the team on Tuesday, Oct. 29 after the Steelers' Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

2. Burrow vows bounce-back season, Bengals to win AFC North



Cincinnati's 2023 season was marred by multiple injuries to star quarterback Joe Burrow. A training camp calf injury slowed his production out of the gate and then was put on the shelf for the remainder of the season after suffering a right wrist injury. In all, we saw Burrow for just 10 games last year, but the QB is vowing that both he and the Bengals are in a position to bounce back in 2024. Specifically, Burrow told the "Pardon My Take" podcast that he's going to "give people something to talk about."

"That's what happens when you get hurt," Burrow said. "You don't play football, people forget about you. ... I love the spot I'm in. ... You're not out there, people aren't watching you, then there's nothing to talk about. So I'm gonna give people something to talk about this year. I'm excited."

When asked to predict the final standings in the AFC North, Burrow answered: "Bengals first, and then I don't care."

When healthy, Burrow has shown that he can lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl, so if he can suit up for a full season he should be able to back up this big proclamation.

3. Ranking top 20 edge rushers entering 2024 season

CBS Sports continues to use this down period on the NFL calendar to comb through every roster in the NFL and craft our lists of the top players at each position. Next up on the agenda is the edge rushers! Cody Benjamin was tasked with ranking the 20 best players in the league at disrupting the quarterback, and his list is jam-packed with superstars from top to bottom.

Here's a look at his top five:

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

One pass rusher who did not crack Benjamin's top 10 on this list is Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, but I suspect that he'll be a prime candidate to move into that elite grouping after another strong season with Detroit in 2024.

Benjamin on Hutchinson (No. 11): Considered a safe bet when Detroit drafted him No. 2 overall in 2022, Hutchinson is well on his way to justifying the investment. After a solid debut, he took a big leap in 2023, more than doubling his quarterback-hit total (15 to 33) as a relentless aggressor during the Lions' run to the NFC title game.

To read the entire top 20 list, click here.

4. NFC East race: Reasons why Cowboys, Eagles can win division

Arguably the most popular division throughout the entire NFL is the NFC East. It also has an incredible streak of parity as the division has gone 19 consecutive seasons without a repeat champion. The Dallas Cowboys, the defending NFC East champs, will look to snap that streak in 2024, but they'll have some competition, specifically from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett Podell took a deep dive into this division race and laid out reasons why both the Cowboys and Eagles could eventually come out on top in the NFC East when the dust settles on the regular season this fall.

Podell on Eagles: Much of their problems defensively came from the back end of their defense when defending against the pass: The Eagles ranked 31st in 2023 in passing yards per game allowed (252.7), passing touchdowns allowed (35) and completions allowed (425).

That's why general manager Howie Roseman utilized his first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on corners: Toledo All-American Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall) and Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean (40th overall). He also brought back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was a key piece of their 2022 squad, on a three-year, $27 million deal after he spent 2023 with the Detroit Lions. Those roster moves plus the hiring of Vic Fangio, the father of the modern two-high safety shell defenses that have proliferated today's NFL, as the Eagles defensive coordinator should get that side of the ball back on track.

Podell on Cowboys: The Cowboys' hopes to repeat as NFC East champions hinge on their big three -- Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons -- replicating their 2023 production in 2024 despite having to "get it done with less" in the words of Jones. ... Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns outright after throwing for 36 in 2023, Mike McCarthy's first season calling the offensive plays in Dallas. Entering Year 2 with McCarthy on the headset, Prescott feels he and the offense are able to reach new heights in 2024 after being able to focus on content beyond the fundamentals during the team's spring offseason program.

To read Podell's full explanation for both clubs to win the NFC East, click here.

5. NFL All-Breakout Team: Players who could take the next step in 2024

One of the more fascinating topics heading into a given season is trying to figure out who the breakout candidates will be. Not only will those players change the landscape of the year for their respective clubs, but they could also be Fantasy football league winners like we saw with Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua last year. In that spirit, Josh Edwards has taken a stab at who he thinks may be the top candidates this season by coming up with his All-Breakout Team for 2024.

This list is comprised of players who are currently on their rookie contracts and could take a tremendous leap this year.

At the quarterback position, Edwards is looking at Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson had flashes of brilliance but was largely up and down prior to his injury. The reason for confidence stems from head coach Shane Steichen's proficiency as an offensive play-caller, as well as the overall health of the offensive line and skill groups. Those elements alone should give Richardson a fighting chance to take a big leap forward in Year 2.

At tight end, Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers was the pick by Edwards.

Musgrave missed six games last season and still managed to record 34 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown in a Packers offense that found itself as the season progressed. Musgrave is the prototypical NFL tight end. Another season in the system, an offseason removed of distraction and, hopefully, a return to full health should allow him to have the type of breakout season that Green Bay expected from him when he was taken No. 42 overall.

To see the entire 2024 All-Breakout Team, click here.

6. Extra points: Jaguars' Josh Allen announces name change

