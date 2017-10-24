WATCH: Carson Wentz makes impossible TD throw under pressure vs. Redskins

Wentz is carving up the Redskins on Monday night

Moments after losing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a serious-looking knee injury, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proved that he can survive under pressure. 

Against the Redskins on Monday night, Wentz threw his third touchdown of the game -- this one to Corey Clement -- to extend the Eagles' lead to 14 points. The most impressive part? Wentz made a throw that 90 percent of quarterbacks couldn't make, because most of them would've been sacked against what appeared to be an insurmountable pass rush.

How did he elude the rush and then get this off in the face of pressure?

The snapshots are even better:

Monday night marked Wentz's third straight game with at least three touchdown passes.

Here's your weekly reminder that the Browns passed on drafting Wentz (and Deshaun Watson, but that's an entirely different story).

