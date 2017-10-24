WATCH: Carson Wentz makes impossible TD throw under pressure vs. Redskins

Moments after losing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a serious-looking knee injury, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proved that he can survive under pressure.

Against the Redskins on Monday night, Wentz threw his third touchdown of the game -- this one to Corey Clement -- to extend the Eagles' lead to 14 points. The most impressive part? Wentz made a throw that 90 percent of quarterbacks couldn't make, because most of them would've been sacked against what appeared to be an insurmountable pass rush.

How did he elude the rush and then get this off in the face of pressure?

The snapshots are even better:

THAT CARSON WENTZ THROW 😱 pic.twitter.com/KxZ6wT1qh5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 24, 2017

Monday night marked Wentz's third straight game with at least three touchdown passes.

Carson Wentz is 2nd QB in @Eagles history w/ 3+ TD passes in 3 straight games



Last Eagle to do it also wore #11:



Bobby Thomason in 1953 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 24, 2017 Carson Wentz didn't have a single 3-TD passing game in his first 20 starts. Now has done it three-straight weeks in starts 21-23. #Eagles — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) October 24, 2017

Here's your weekly reminder that the Browns passed on drafting Wentz (and Deshaun Watson, but that's an entirely different story).