A new era of Tennessee Titans football begins in Nashville this weekend as Cam Ward takes the field at Nissan Stadium. Coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Titans will get another tough test against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that scored a quality win last week.

Ward had to face the Broncos' defense in his NFL debut last weekend, and it went about as expected. He completed just 12 of his 28 throws for 112 yards, and Ward was sacked a whopping six times. Ward looked better than those numbers suggest, and he had some impressive throws. Similarly, the Tennessee defense showed up in a big way, allowing just 116 passing yards and forcing four turnovers.

The schedule doesn't get much easier on Sunday with the Rams visiting the Music City. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is 14 years older than his Titans counterpart, leads a dangerous passing offense that includes Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Add in Kyren Williams on the ground, and Tennessee's defense will be hard pressed to keep Los Angeles out of the end zone.

Where to watch Titans vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Titans vs. Rams: Need to know

Titans must protect Cam Ward. Against a stout Broncos defense in Week 1, Ward was moving backward a little too often. Sometimes, it was on the rookie quarterback for trying to do too much. At other times, the protection simply broke down in front of him. The result was a six-sack performance for Denver. Tennessee has to do a better job of keeping Ward upright against a Rams defense that just got to C.J. Stroud for three sacks.

Puka Nacua hoping to build off hot start. Even with the arrival of Adams, there is no question who the No. 1 target is in Sean McVay's offense. In the Rams' season-opening win over the Texans, Stafford found Nacua early and often. The third-year wideout recorded 10 receptions for 130 yards. The Titans did a good job of limiting the Broncos' passing game last weekend, but Nacua and Adams will present an even greater challenge in Week 2.

Rams dealing with health issues on the OL. After just one week of action, the Rams' offensive line looks like an infirmary. On Wednesday, three starters were listed as DNP on the injury report. Rob Havenstein, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are all dealing with ankle injuries this week. If one or more of those players misses the game on Sunday, the Titans' defensive line will have a great opportunity to wreak some havoc. Last week, Tennessee sacked Bo Nix just once, but the team also notched four tackles for loss.

Rams vs. Titans prediction, pick

For the second week in a row, Ward and the Titans' offense will face a tough test. The Rams' defense may not have the equivalent of Patrick Surtain II in the secondary -- few teams do -- but they could still pose some problems for the rookie quarterback. On the other side of the ball, the questionable health of the Los Angeles offensive line makes me wonder how effective that team will be at moving the ball. The Rams did average just 2.9 yard per carry against the Texans, although that was likely a better defense than the one they'll face Sunday. With all that in mind, I think this is a lower scoring game. Pick: Under 41.5