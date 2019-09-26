Why Troy Aikman thinks comparisons between himself and Patrick Mahomes don't make any sense

Troy Aikman shut down comparisons to Patrick Mahomes earlier this week by saying he doesn't want to hear their names in the same sentence until the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wins a few Super Bowls. Now, Aikman is going further into detail on why that is how he feels.

Due to the drastic changes the NFL has gone through over the years, particularly on offense and at the quarterback position, the Cowboys legend thinks it's unfair to compare players from different time periods.

"You can't compare anything that's happening in today's game to any other era," Aikman told KTCK radio,

This all started when Aikman saw a tweet that read Mahomes "has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games." He didn't take kindly to it, so the three-time champion responded saying, "Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles." Since being posted on Monday, that tweet has nearly 29,000 retweets and 194 likes

Aikman is adamant, though, that it was not meant to be a jab at the Chiefs' 24-year-old superstar. The quarterback turned sports analyst has nothing but high praise for Mahomes.

"He's been phenomenal. Great kid, love everything about him," Aikman said. "I just don't like when we start trying to look at numbers and saying 'this is why this guy's greater than this particular player, this former player,' whatever it is. It just doesn't make any sense."

So, it seems like Aikman is a Mahomes fan after all, he just doesn't want people comparing him to the Chiefs star... or any other current NFL quarterback.

EA Sports announced that they were changing Mahomes' rating in 'Madden 20 to a 99,' on Thursday, putting him in the exclusive 99 Club. I wonder what Aikman would have to say about that.