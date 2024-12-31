The stage is set for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic as Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (12-23-2) host Jordan Binnington and the St. Louis Blues (17-17-4) at Wrigley Field on New Year's Eve. The Blackhawks would certainly like to get into the win column at the big event, as four straight losses have left them sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Blues are looking for some consistency after going 4-4-1 over their last ten games, most recently falling 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres.

Opening faceoff at Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 5 p.m. ET. St. Louis is a -146 favorite (risk $146 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Blackhawks vs. Blues odds from SportsLine consensus while Chicago is a +122 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6 and St. Louis is a -1.5 (+180) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Blackhawks vs. Blues picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the NHL season profitable on all top-ranked NHL picks, and it has been especially strong on top-rated puck-line and over/under picks, going a combined 38-23 and returning $1,151 for $100 bettors. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blackhawks vs. Blues and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Blues vs. Blackhawks:

Blackhawks vs. Blues money line: St. Louis -146, Chicago +122

Blackhawks vs. Blues over/under: 5.5 goals

Blackhawks vs. Blues puck line: St. Louis -1.5 (+180)

STL: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 15 goals and 31 points

CHI: Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 22 assists and 32 points

Blackhawks vs. Blues picks: See picks at SportsLine

Blackhawks vs. Blue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Blues

St. Louis has had the upper hand in the overall head-to-head, winning eight of its last 11 meetings with Chicago. The Blues have also played better heading into Tuesday's game, winning two of their last three games and going 20-15-0 ATS on the season.

Binnington has played particularly well against the Blackhawks in his career, culminating a 9-2-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage. Top-line center Robert Thomas has three goals, 13 assists and a plus-minus of +13 in 20 games against Chicago, while team captain Brayden Schenn has seven goals, 19 assists and a plus-minus of +10 in 32 career games. If these players can lead the way on both ends of the ice, the Blues should have no problem coming out ahead on Tuesday. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Blackhawks

While the Blackhawks have had trouble keeping the puck out of their own net, their offensive output sets them up nicely against the Blues. Chicago has scored two or more goals in five straight meetings with St. Louis, including a five-goal outing against Binnington last December. Chicago has collected 20 points in 15 games with at least three goals scored, and all eyes will be on Bedard to help the Blackhawks produce since he has tallied three goals and three assists over his last four games.

The Blackhawks special teams are also superior, with a penalty kill that ranks third in the NHL (85.5%). St. Louis's power play ranks 28th and it has only scored 13 power-play goals, which is the second fewest in the league. Chicago's 13th-ranked power play could also be successful against St. Louis's 27th-ranked kill, which would help the Blackhawks keep pace with the Blues and potentially end their losing skid. See NHL picks for the NHL Winter Classic at SportsLine.

How to make Blues vs. Blackhawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 5.5 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blues vs. Blackhawks, and which side of the money line is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blackhawks vs. Blues money line to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.