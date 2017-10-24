Ducks forward Patrick Eaves diagnosed with rare immune system disorder

The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday that winger Patrick Eaves has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. The disorder affects about 1 in 100,000.

The 33-year-old Eaves is currently hospitalized (but stable) and is expected to make a full recovery. He released a statement through the team:

"I want to thank Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe for their early diagnosis of my condition, along with the proactive Ducks medical team," said Eaves. "Thanks to them and the incredible nurses at Hoag Hospital, I'm on the road to recovery. I've received tremendous amount of support over the last few days, most importantly from my family, friends and teammates. I'm determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible."

Guillain-Barré syndrome causes weakness in those it affects, sometimes permanently. The severity of the syndrome can vary, with recovery taking weeks or months. The Ducks haven't announced a timetable for Eaves' return.

"Our sole focus at this time is on Patrick's general health and well-being," said Ducks GM Bob Murray in a statement. "We are grateful his condition was diagnosed early by Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe, and thank the staff at Hoag Hospital and our own medical personnel for their efforts. What defines Patrick Eaves is his strength of character, and that will serve him well in his recovery. Our thoughts are with Patrick and his family at this time."

Obviously, best wishes go out to Eaves as he looks to make a full recovery and rejoin the team as quickly as possible.