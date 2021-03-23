The NHL draft lottery is going to look a bit different moving forward. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the NHL's board of governors has formally approved changes to the draft that were requested by the league in October.

The requests came from general managers and pertain to helping teams that finish lower in standings get a higher chance of winning the draft lottery. In the last ten years, a last place team has landed the top pick in the NHL draft lottery only two times.

Below is a look at some of the other major changes. The first will start in 2021 and the other two will begin in 2022.

The number of lottery draws is reduced from three to two, so the last-place team can't draft lower than third overall

Clubs can move up a maximum of 10 spots, so only 11 teams have a shot at winning the No. 1 pick (instead of the current 16)

No team can win the draft lottery more than twice over a five-year period (this takes into account lotteries beginning in 2022)

The changes to help teams that finish lower in the standings come one year after the 18th place New York Rangers won the 2020 draft lottery. The Detroit Red Wings, who had the worst record in the league, came up fourth in that draft lottery.