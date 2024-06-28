UEFA Euro 2024 is two weeks deep with the round of 16 getting underway this weekend while Copa America drama has been dialled up a few notches after Panama's surprise 2-1 win over the United States men's national team. This is Jonathan Johnson to make sure that you are ready for all the action.

Friday, June 28

🌍 Copa America: Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 USL: Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌍 Copa America: Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Saturday, June 29

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Switzerland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇺🇸 MLS: Montreal vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ MLS Season Pass

🌍 Copa America: Argentina vs. Peru, 9 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Sunday, June 30

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇺🇸 NWSL: Angel City vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ NWSL+

😱 USMNT in Copa America crisis

Getty Images

The USMNT's Copa America campaign on home soil was plunged into chaos by a 2-1 defeat to Panama on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both sides had players sent off but the U.S. saw Timothy Weah dismissed for an upgraded straight red card just 18 minutes in, so over 70 minutes were played down to 10 men by Gregg Berhalter's side. The Stars and Stripes took the lead through Folarin Balogun four minutes later, but Cesar Blackman needed less than five minutes to peg the hosts back before the 30-minute mark. Los Canaleros were dominant on the ball and created more opportunities but their deserved winner came eight minutes from the end through Jose Fajardo before Adalberto Carrasquilla's red card.

A disappointed Berhalter and his players face leaders and favorites Uruguay next without Weah who Chuck Booth felt let his team down: The American boss talked about it postgame.

Berhalter: "I know the result is really disappointing. I can't fault the effort of the group, especially after going down a man. The guys dug in and we were close to coming out with a point but it's a shame because there was more in this game and silly decision by Timmy that leaves us shorthanded … One lapse, we got punished for it."





"I know the result is really disappointing. I can't fault the effort of the group, especially after going down a man. The guys dug in and we were close to coming out with a point but it's a shame because there was more in this game and silly decision by Timmy that leaves us shorthanded … One lapse, we got punished for it." Booth's rating: "Where do you even start here? A golden rule is to keep your hands to yourself and Weah didn't do that, shoving a Panama player and getting a deserved red card. He put his team in a disappointing position and will now miss an important match against Uruguay. Since it was a red card for violent conduct, there is also a chance that Weah could be suspended for more matches if the USMNT advance." Rating: 3

The USMNT and Panama are now tied in Group C behind Marcelo Bielsa's Celeste and battling for second spot which is tricky given that it is the U.S. facing the South Americans next. Such a situation means that there are various scenarios which Berhalter and his squad might need to rely upon if they are to advance from their group on home soil. Although this ranks very high, Booth does not consider this the lowest ebb for the USMNT given their failure to reach the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Group C scenarios for U.S.

With a United States victory: They will qualify for the knockout stages as long as Panama draw or lose. If Panama win, the United States can still qualify for the knockouts but they will need to have a better goal difference than Panama. As it stands, the U.S. have a two-goal advantage.

They will qualify for the knockout stages as long as Panama draw or lose. If Panama win, the United States can still qualify for the knockouts but they will need to have a better goal difference than Panama. As it stands, the U.S. have a two-goal advantage. With a United States tie: The United States will only advance with a Panama draw or loss.

The United States will only advance with a Panama draw or loss. With a United States loss: The United States will only advance with a Panama loss and if they have a better goal difference than Panama. If the U.S. lose 4-0, and Panama lose 1-0, Panama advance.

Booth on 2017: "The failure to qualify for the World Cup. A Christian Pulisic goal wasn't enough to avoid disaster against the Soca Warriors. At Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, things got nervy when Omar Gonzalez scored on the wrong net and got worse as Alvin Jones gave Trinidad a 2-0 lead before the half. Coached by Bruce Arena after the USMNT had already moved on from Jurgen Klinsmann, it wasn't enough to lead the team to the World Cup in a match that started quite an overhaul within U.S. Soccer."

🇪🇺 Euro 2024 enters knockout phase

Getty Images

This weekend sees UEFA Euro 2024 enter the round of 16 and therefore the knockout phase of the tournament with a peppering of big names in action over the weekend. England need major improvement against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, while hosts Germany appear to have a favorable route to the quarterfinals facing winless Denmark in Dortmund. Elsewhere, Italy need to raise their game against a tough Switzerland outfit in Berlin and Spain will be looking to maintain their 100% winning record and avoid a major upset when they take on surprise package Georgia.

Germany vs. Denmark, June 29

The home nation finished top of Group A which was what they were expected to do. However, they did nearly lose out to the Swiss on the final day and that would have paired them with Italy. Perhaps they would have preferred that seeing the draw that Germany must now navigate which starts with Denmark in Dortmund. Julian Nagelsmann's side faces a Scandinavian outfit with three draws and just two goals scored to their name. The Danes should not be underestimated but they do not look as menacing as they did in 2020 while the Germans are suddenly feeling the love from their home supporters after years of indifference.

Switzerland vs. Italy, June 29

Few international sides relish going up against the Swiss and that will be no different for the Italians here. The Azzurri needed late drama to emerge from Group B while the Nati almost toppled Die Mannschaft in their own backyard. This could be one of the better round of 16 matchups, but only if Italy raise their game after being underwhelming so far. Switzerland rarely set out to be flashy, but their approach is extremely efficient.

England vs. Slovakia, June 30

Given the Three Lions' struggles against Slovenia, this is not shaping up to be the most watchable Euro round of 16 game this weekend. That said, the English need to improve massively if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as favorites. This is a golden opportunity for Gareth Southgate to take his team into the quarterfinals against Francesco Calzona's underrated Slovak side which finds itself firmly as the underdogs here. Things can only get better for bored England fans, surely?

Spain vs. Georgia, June 30

A superb Group B showing and the only 100% winning record this Euro group stage has transformed the Spanish into potential title winners. La Roja look very good although they will now be tested by a Georgian side who are impressing and winning admirers with each passing game. Spain average two goals per game for now but Georgia possess the leading scorer in Germany -- Georges Mikautadze. Along with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Willy Sagnol's quality elements will be looking to add to what has already been a historic summer.

💵 Best bet

Euro 2024: Germany vs. Denmark, Saturday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Florian Wirtz first goal (+320) -- Euro 2024 hosts Germany are back in action against a brittle Denmark side and Florian Wirtz will be more motivated than most to make up for a fairly flat game against Switzerland. Expect the Germans' rising star to make his presence felt with a goal as Die Mannschaft make their way towards the quarterfinals on home soil this Saturday and potentially set up a meeting with Spain next.

