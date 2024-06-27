The United States Men's National Team and Panama meet in Copa America 2024 Group C play on Thursday in Atlanta. Panama are coming off a 3-1 loss to Uruguay on Sunday, and have lost their last two matches since defeating Montserrat 3-1 on June 9 in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying earlier this month. The USMNT opened up tournament play with a 2-0 victory over Bolivia on Sunday, it was the Americans' third win in their last five matches. The teams are 2-2-1 against one another over the past five matches. In the last meeting, the teams played to a 1-1 draw on July 12, 2023, during the Concacaf Gold Cup. A win for the USMNT clinches a spot in the knockout round.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Americans are listed as the -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) in the latest Panama vs. USMNT odds, with Panama the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +420 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Panama picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Panama from every angle and locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Panama vs. USMNT:

USA vs. Panama money line: United States -340, Draw +420, Panama +1100

USA vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

USQ vs. Panama spread: USMNT -1.5 (-120)

USA: Over their last five matches, the U.S. have outscored their opponents 9-7

PAN: Since March, Panama have been outscored 9-6 in six matches

USA vs. Panama picks: See picks here

Why the USMNT can win

Forward Christian Pulisic opened the scoring against Bolivia on Sunday in the third minute and never let up. He finished with four shots, including two on target. He has been a force for the United States on offense and, since joining the national team in 2016, has registered 30 goals in 69 appearances. He has two goals in five matches in 2024 and finished 2023 with six goals in eight matches. As a member of AC Milan in Italy's Serie A, he registered 12 goals in 36 league matches and 15 in 50 overall matches this past season.

Also helping power the U.S. past Bolivia was striker Folarin Balogun. The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 13 matches since joining the American squad in 2023. He plays professionally for Monaco of Ligue 1 in France. In 29 matches this past season, he registered seven goals in 29 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why Panama can win

Forward Jose Fajardo is among Panama's top scoring threats. In 47 appearances for his national team, he has recorded 11 goals since joining the side in 2017. In the 3-1 win over Montserrat during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications on June 9, he scored Panama's second goal to give them the lead they never relinquished. .

Defender Michael Amir Murillo scored Panama's lone goal against Uruguay and is capable of producing some offense. He had two shots on Sunday, including one on target. In 74 appearances for Panama, he has scored nine goals. In eight matches in 2023, he scored four goals, including the first in a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica on Nov. 16 in a Concacaf Nations League match. He is a member of Marseille of the French Ligue 1 and has scored three goals in 16 matches in 2023-2024. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panama vs. USMNT picks

Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Panama from every possible angle and locked in a confident best bet. Head to SportsLine now to see what it is.

So what is the best bet for USMNT vs. Panama on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wager in Panama vs. USMNT has all the value, all from the soccer expert who returned nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.