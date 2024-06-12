To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the winner of the first-ever Golazo 100 is Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, who is about to get UEFA Euro 2024 underway with France next week. The Paris Saint-Germain man is leaving Parc des Princes at the end of his contract which is up this month and his next destination has been known for a few weeks now: Santiago Bernabeu and La Liga. Mbappe's final season in his homeland might not have ended with the UEFA Champions League triumph that he so craves, but the 25-year-old and his teammates came very close to signing off gloriously.

So, how did Mbappe earn his status as the inaugural Golazo 100 chart topper before he heads off to the Spanish capital? We look back at not just his 2023-24 campaign but also his PSG and Ligue 1 legacy knowing that following in the footsteps of illustrious Frenchman such as Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema in Madrid will come with great expectation and heightened Ballon d'Or scrutiny. Perhaps, though, that is just what Mbappe needs at this crucial stage of his career.

Mbappe's 2023-24

Despite not playing as regularly as he would like so far in 2024 because -- in part -- of his decision to leave Paris this summer, Mbappe's calendar year thus far has been impressive. He finished his final term in Ligue 1 with his sixth Championnat crown and fourth Coupe de France title to go with a UCL semifinal outing. In terms of ideal scenarios, it was almost perfect with the obvious blemish that two-legged defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the final four which deprived Mbappe of saying goodbye against future club Real.

Regarding how it fits with his overall time at Parc des Princes, the man from Bondy has got an impressive trophy haul of French domestic titles. On top of those six Ligue 1 wins and the four Coupe de France triumphs, there are also three Trophee des Champions, two Coupe de la Ligue successes and one Champions League final appearance plus another semifinal. Since his 2017 arrival, that is a pretty impressive return -- especially when you consider how difficult some of the last few years have been at PSG including the painful divorce with Neymar and Lionel Messi's exit.

Mbappe is Les Parisiens' undisputed historic top scorer across all competitions with 256 goals all told after replacing Edinson Cavani at the summit. The France international captain tops the charts for Ligue 1 (175), UCL goals (42) and the domestic cups (39) and his overall tally of 352 decisive actions in Rouge et Bleu is going to take a long time to better. When you consider value for money, Mbappe justifies the $194 million which PSG put into his signature unlike the man in front of him for that title: Neymar.

Mbappe's Ligue 1 legacy

It is not just in Paris that Mbappe's loss will be keenly felt by French soccer -- the former AS Monaco man was genuinely approaching the sort of territory that suggested he was a bigger name than the league itself as the recent television rights fiasco has shown. It is easy to forget that his serial winning started before he had even arrived at PSG with a seventh and first-ever Ligue 1 title and a maiden Champions League semifinal coming with Les Monegasques even before his move away from Stade Louis II and the Principality seven years ago.

That is an astonishing seven of eight possible league titles won over the course of his career played in his homeland with six of those seeing him finish a top scorer and five as best player. Factor in a historic top seven all-time goals tally of 191 with a ratio of 0.78 goals per game which can only be bettered by Carlos Bianchi and it is no surprise to hear that Mbappe is emphatically one of the best that France has ever produced.

Ligue 1 has been blessed to have held on to such a talent for so long given its reputation as a selling league and the only thing that could possibly be considered missing is a first UCL title since Olympique de Marseille's sole but tainted major victory for French soccer on the continental stage. That does open the door for some sort of heroic unfinished business return home later in his career, though.

Mbappe with Les Bleus

It is not just with PSG and in French domestic soccer that Mbappe wrote his legend, though. He has the chance to add to his impressive record with the France national team in Germany this summer with UEFA Euro 2024 which will be his first major tournament as full-time captain for Didier Deschamps. This has only added to his aura and national importance which already exceeded that of most politicians and explains why Emmanuel Macron is so keen to be seen alongside him despite his imminent departure.

Many will point to Mbappe's lack of a Champions League title despite the three semifinals and one final from his time in France. However, the one thing that Real's latest arrival has over many of his new teammates is his FIFA 2018 World Cup title -- even the best like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham cannot yet compete with that. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, given Norway's struggles to reach international tournaments, might never even grace one let alone try to win it.

A first Euro triumph in 24 years for the French would be another feather in Mbappe's cap and possibly the best way for him to compete with the likes of Vini Jr. for this year's Ballon d'Or. A gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris should not be ruled out while one overage spot remains in Thierry Henry's squad. For now though, give it up for Kylian Mbappe -- your maiden Golazo 100 champion.