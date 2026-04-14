Gable Steveson is ready to turn the UFC heavyweight division upside down. The Olympic gold medalist promises an all-time memorable debut at UFC 329, this year's epicenter for International Fight Week.

Steveson's impending UFC debut, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 11, is the first fight teased for UFC 329. The promotion has not announced who he'll fight, but marked the date when announcing his signing during the UFC 327 broadcast on Saturday. Steveson, one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to join the mixed martial arts leader, thinks it's a monumental occasion.

"Man, I feel amazing," Steveson told the UFC. "This is going to be the biggest debut on Earth, and I'm ready. The butterflies, the jitters, it's all part of the game, and I'm ready to take that big step to the UFC and do what I need to do. I think International Fight Week is going to be crazy. You know, maybe a crazy headliner that might come back that you guys might know."

Steveson is one of the most decorated American wrestlers in history. The 2020 Summer Olympic gold medalist is a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, four-time Big Ten Conference champion and five-time All-American from the University of Minnesota. He also won the Dan Hoge trophy twice, awarded to the nation's best collegiate wrestler.

"He's a next-level athlete," Jorge Masvidal said on the debut episode of "Deep Waters" on Monday. "He's explosive, and he can wrestle."

Masvidal has followed Steveson's career since he was a college freshman. The former BMF champion is happy to see Steveson find his true calling after brief stints with the WWE and Buffalo Bills.

"I'm glad he's finally in fighting. He's done a lot of things at a high level, but I think this is going to be the one that fits him the best," Masvidal said. "He was meant for this."

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman senses a changing tide for the turbulent heavyweight division, once UFC's marquee weight class. He's optimistic about the division's future after Steveson's signing and Josh Hokit's incredible win over Curtis Blaydes.

"I think it's amazing timing, especially with Hokit doing his thing," Weidman said. "The heavyweight division has been in disarray with Jon Jones possibly fighting, you have Alex Pereira moving up, and Tom Aspinall dealing with his eye injuries. You need big names and depth. To have someone like Gable Steveson, an Olympic champion, come in, I don't think we've had a prospect come to the UFC for a really long time. I'm excited to see it."

What stands out most to Weidman is Steveson's knockout power. Weidman, a two-time NCAA Division I All-American in his own right, is impressed to see Steveson knock out his first three opponents instead of solely relying on his wrestling.

"Sometimes you're such a good wrestler, you're hesitant to throw your hands," Weidman said. "He's dropping people with his hands!"

"He's running through people!" Dustin Poirier, another co-host on the show, chimed in.