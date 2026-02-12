UFC is deep into planning mode for an unparalleled spectacle. The mixed martial arts leader will host a fight card from the White House this summer. Fans have questions and the UFC is beginning to reveal some details for the historic event.

Last year, President Trump proposed a UFC event at the White House as part of America's 250th celebration on for the Fourth of July. One month later, UFC president and CEO Dana White confirmed the promotion would indeed produce the unique event. Nearly every major name in the sport has expressed interest in fighting at the White House. Fan speculation is running rampant about what the card will look like.

Take a look below at everything you need to know about the upcoming UFC White House card.

When will the UFC White House card take place?

The card is tentatively scheduled for June 14, coinciding with President Trump's 80th birthday. The President originally pitched the card for Independence Day before it moved to June. UFC has not confirmed a start time. Currently, main cards for numbered events begin at 9 p.m. ET, while most Fight Nights stateside start at 8 p.m. ET.

What will the event look like?

Fighters will walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon. The Octagon will be erected on the South Lawn. White expects fewer than 5,000 spectators to attend, citing security concerns. In February, Ari Emmanuel, CEO of TKO Group Holdings, UFC's parent company, estimated 3,000 to 4,000 spectators on the South Lawn. White proposed setting up large screens at nearby The Ellipse Park, which can accommodate up to 85,000 fans.

"We have this video rendering of what this looks like," White explained. "We literally have the trees in the South Lawn, so we'll know exactly where the sun is until it sets. All the logistics are done."

Who is fighting at the White House?

No fights have been announced yet for the White House. White and matchmakers met in the second week of February to start putting the card together. Emmanuel speculated that there would be six or seven fights total on the card in an interview with Pat McAfee. Many fighters have expressed their desire to fight on the card. Conor McGregor rejoined the UFC drug testing pool in preparation for a potential return. More recently, UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev proposed a super fight with lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. The promotion will likely start rolling out a fight card over the next few months.