WNBA quarter-season grades: Olivia Miles, Lynx acing the test, Fever face huge questions, Sparks fizzle out

Not too long ago, we weren't sure if the 2026 WNBA season would start on time, or even happen at all. Now, in the blink of an eye, a quarter of the season is gone. Every team has played at least 10 games, which means we have enough evidence to zoom out and take stock of the league.

As expected, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a strong start, but they sit in second place behind the surprising Minnesota Lynx, powered by rookie sensation Olivia Miles. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury, who lost to the Aces in the Finals, sit near the bottom of the standings after a confusing offseason.

But what about everyone else? Which teams have impressed? Which teams have disappointed? Who are the early title contenders, and who has work to do? Let's take a closer look at quarter-season grades for all 15 teams.

Atlanta Dream: A-

Record: 8-3

8-3 The basics: 7th in offense, 2nd in defense, 2nd in net rating (+8.3)

7th in offense, 2nd in defense, 2nd in net rating (+8.3) Reason for optimism: Reese has enhanced their strengths

Reese has enhanced their strengths Reason for pessimism: They're 5-0 vs. teams with a losing record and 3-3 vs. teams with a .500+ record

The Dream set a franchise record with 30 wins last season, but crashed out of the playoffs in the first round, which left them with a crucial decision to make in the offseason: run it back or make some big changes? In the end, they did both. The entire core, including Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, returned in free agency, and they traded two future first-round picks for Angel Reese in a blockbuster deal to create one of the most talented starting fives in the league.

Despite being without All-Star forward Brionna Jones all season due to a knee injury, the Dream are on pace to set a new franchise wins record. Reese has only enhanced their strengths. They're first in offensive rebounding rate (38.4%), fifth in free-throw attempts per game (23) and second in defensive rating (100). But she was never going to fix their shaky shotmaking, and they're 11th in the league in 3-point percentage (32.4%). No matter how many games they win in the regular season, there will always be some concerns about this group come playoff time because of their middling offense.

Chicago Sky: D

Record: 4-8

4-8 The basics: 13th in offense, 6th in defense, 13th in net rating (-6.4)

13th in offense, 6th in defense, 13th in net rating (-6.4) Reason for optimism: The Mystics are bad enough that they might not have to swap their 2027 first-round pick

The Mystics are bad enough that they might not have to swap their 2027 first-round pick Reason for pessimism: They have been a complete disaster since Jackson's injury

Through a series of trades -- including sending Reese to the Dream in a deal that was widely panned -- free-agent signings and the draft, embattled Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca completely overhauled the team's roster this offseason in a desperate attempt to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. He faced plenty of criticism for short-term thinking, but there was no doubt that he had built a much more talented roster than last season, when the Sky tied a league record with 34 losses.

When they got off to a 3-1 start, it seemed that perhaps his plan had some merit. Then, leading scorer Rickea Jackson tore her ACL and everything collapsed. The offense is a complete disaster without Jackson, and they're 1-7 with a -12.6 net rating since her injury.

To make matters worse, free-agent signing Skylar Diggins, who has not been at her best, recently ripped the team for having a "loser mentality." About the only good news for the Sky so far is that the Mystics are bad enough that the 2027 first-round pick swap they owe them might not matter.

Connecticut Sun: C-

Record: 2-11

2-11 The basics: 15th in offense, 14th in defense, 15th in net rating (-15.1)

15th in offense, 14th in defense, 15th in net rating (-15.1) Reason for optimism: Lacan's return has made them much more competitive

Lacan's return has made them much more competitive Reason for pessimism: This is a sad way to go out in their final season in Uncasville

The Sun signed Brittney Griner in free agency and added Nell Angloma (No. 12), Gianna Kneepkens (No. 15) and Charlisse Leger-Walker (No. 18) in the draft, but their most important offseason work was unrelated to the roster. In March, news broke that the franchise had been sold to Tilman Fertitta for a record price of $300 million and would move to Houston in 2027 to become the Comets. While a sale has been on the cards for some time, there was understandable consternation in Connecticut and New England about the team leaving the region after more than two decades, not to mention how the process went down.

On the court, the team's final season in Uncasville has gotten off to an ugly start, even for a team that was expected to be in the lottery. The cadre of rookies hasn't shown much in limited action, and aside from Aneesah Morrow, who is one of three players in the league averaging a double-double (12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game), there has been a concerning lack of growth. They have been much more competitive since Leïla Lacan returned from France after missing the first nine games, even though she herself hasn't been at her best.

Dallas Wings: A-

Record: 7-4

7-4 The basics: 3rd in offense, 9th in defense, 6th in net rating (+4.8)

3rd in offense, 9th in defense, 6th in net rating (+4.8) Reason for optimism: They have one of the best offenses in the league

They have one of the best offenses in the league Reason for pessimism: Smith has been unplayable

After a 10-34 campaign, which tied the single-season loss record, the Wings knew they needed to make some big changes. Out went coach Chris Koclanes and in came Jose Fernandez, they signed 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard to big contracts in free agency and drafted Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick. All of those moves, as well as re-signing Arike Ogunbowale, signaled that the Wings wanted to jump right back into the playoff mix rather than building slowly around 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.

They've certainly done that. Fudd isn't putting up typical No. 1 pick numbers -- 11.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game -- but the shooting threat she provides opens up so much for their offense. Notably, they were 12th in the league in 3-point percentage last season (30.4%) and are fourth this season (35%). Her presence, combined with excellent frontcourt playmaking from Shepard, who has turned out to be an incredible signing, has helped the Wings build one of the league's best offenses. There are still concerns about the defense, in part because Smith has been a complete disaster, but the Wings are clearly a playoff-caliber team.

Golden State Valkyries: B+

Record: 7-5

7-5 The basics: 2nd in offense, 5th in defense, 3rd in net rating (+6.4)

2nd in offense, 5th in defense, 3rd in net rating (+6.4) Reason for optimism: They've been the best 3-point shooting team in the league

They've been the best 3-point shooting team in the league Reason for pessimism: They've been the best 3-point shooting team in the league

The Valkyries made history in 2025 as the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, so their rather uneventful offseason was a surprise. Signing Gabby Williams in free agency was a great addition, but their only other notable move was punting on the draft with a bizarre trade that saw them give up Flau'jae Johnson (No. 8 pick) for two second-round selections, including Marta Suarez (No. 16), who was later waived. Thus far, though, their belief in last season's core and their ability to make internal improvements has been rewarded.

The biggest jump has been their offense, particularly their 3-point shooting. They've gone from 11th last season (32.5%) to tied for first this season (37.9%) while once again putting up the most 3s in the league (31.9 per game). But as exciting as their outside shooting has been, is it sustainable? If so, they can easily be a top-four seed with their defense. If not, they could have real problems. They're 13th in restricted area attempts per game (16.1), last in points in the paint per game (30) and 11th in free-throw rate (0.293).

Indiana Fever: C

Record: 6-5

6-5 The basics: 9th in offense, 4th in defense, 7th in net rating (+4.8)

9th in offense, 4th in defense, 7th in net rating (+4.8) Reason for optimism: Clark won't keep shooting this poorly, right?

Clark won't keep shooting this poorly, right? Reason for pessimism: Will the outside noise become overwhelming?

The Fever were five minutes away from the Finals in 2025 despite losing five players, including Caitlin Clark, to season-ending injuries. But even though they re-signed Kelsey Mitchell to keep their Big Three intact and Clark is (mostly) healthy now, they've been unable to recapture the magic from that playoff run. Instead of establishing themselves as a title contender, Clark and the Fever have spent the first quarter of the season putting out fires and fighting just to stay above .500.

Clark, who hit the first game-winner of her career in their most recent outing, has come under significant fire in recent weeks for poor shooting, lackluster defense and her attitude. She's still putting up big numbers and leads the league in assists (7.9 per game), but is shooting just 38.3% from the field. As her heroics in D.C. showed, much of the noise about her and the team would die down if she were making shots. But some of their issues go beyond Clark. The offense isn't clicking despite a lot of top-tier talent, and a lack of production from their free-agent additions Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris has raised questions about the roster construction.

Las Vegas Aces: A-

Record: 8-3

8-3 The basics: 4th in offense, 8th in defense, 5th in net rating (+5.6)

4th in offense, 8th in defense, 5th in net rating (+5.6) Reason for optimism: Carter has given them the reliable third scorer they needed

Carter has given them the reliable third scorer they needed Reason for pessimism: No team forces fewer turnovers (15.1% opp. turnover rate)

The Aces' 2025 season was a roller coaster, but they won their third title in four years, so it was hard to fault them for largely running it back. The one notable addition they made was former lottery pick Chennedy Carter, one of the most talented scorers alive who had gone unsigned in two of the last three seasons due to questions about her conduct. While Carter has missed the last few games due to a leg injury, she's been better than the Aces could have hoped when healthy, and has provided the reliable tertiary scoring the team desperately needed behind A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

As for Wilson, she has once again been incredible. She's leading the league in scoring (25.9 points per game) and blocks (2.4) and is tied for fourth in rebounding (9.6). Already this season, she's passed Becky Hammon for the Aces' franchise scoring record and Diana Taurasi for the most 40-point games in league history (five). The Aces' defense has been shaky at times, but as long as Wilson stays healthy, they'll have a chance to go back-to-back.

Los Angeles Sparks: D+

Record: 5-6

5-6 The basics: 6th in offense, 15th in defense, 9th in net rating (-3.1)

6th in offense, 15th in defense, 9th in net rating (-3.1) Reason for optimism: Plum is having the best season of her career

Plum is having the best season of her career Reason for pessimism: The defense is still a disaster

The Sparks haven't made the playoffs since 2020, which is not only the longest postseason drought in franchise history, but the longest active one in the league. In an effort to end it, they went all-in this offseason. They re-signed Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, brought back franchise icon Nneka Ogwumike after her sojourn in Seattle and traded Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins. There were a lot of questions about the Sparks' strategy, but everyone assumed they would at least make the playoffs.

Instead, they sit in 10th place a quarter of the way through the season, have the worst defense in the league and only have one win against a top-four team -– and that required a 38-point outing from Plum and a scoreless outing from Jackie Young on the other end. Plum, who is second in the league in scoring (25.5 points per game), is having the best season of her career, but it hasn't mattered much, in part because she's missed three games. Their bench being non-existent (16.5 points per game, 14th in the league) has not helped matters.

Minnesota Lynx A+

Record: 10-2

10-2 The basics: 1st in offense, 1st in defense, 1st in net rating (+1.5)

1st in offense, 1st in defense, 1st in net rating (+1.5) Reason for optimism: They've been the best team in the league without Collier

They've been the best team in the league without Collier Reason for pessimism: Is this level of play sustainable?

Back in April, the Lynx seemed like one of the offseason's biggest losers. Between the expansion draft and free agency, they lost six rotation players from a roster that went 34-10 last season, and star forward Napheesa Collier underwent surgery on both ankles that has kept her off the court to this day. Sure, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, along with No. 2 pick Olivia Miles and Natasha Howard, would keep them competitive, but they were no longer a contender, the thinking went. How wrong we all were.

Miles has been unbelievable. Forget Rookie of the Year, she's forced her way into early MVP talks. Her special playmaking talent was obvious, but no one imagined she would come in and dominate as both a scorer as well. She's leading the team in scoring (17.8 points per game) and assists (6.3), leads all rookies in both categories and is 11th and sixth in the league, respectively. Meanwhile, Howard has turned back the clock, Williams is thriving in an off-ball role and the defense is once again elite. Cheryl Reeve has done it again.

New York Liberty: B

Record: 8-4

8-4 The basics: 8th in offense, 3rd in defense, 4th in net rating (+6.2)

8th in offense, 3rd in defense, 4th in net rating (+6.2) Reason for optimism: Stewart, Ionescu, Jones and Sabally have played 19 minutes together and they're still 8-4

Stewart, Ionescu, Jones and Sabally have played 19 minutes together and they're still 8-4 Reason for pessimism: Are health concerns going to nag them all season again?

The Liberty's title defense ended in the first round last season, which necessitated changes. While the Big Three and much of the roster returned, Sandy Brondello was replaced with Chris DeMarco and Jonathan Kolb was able to convince Satou Sabally to take a discount to join in free agency. Sabally's addition gave the Liberty the most talented quartet in the league and they were installed as the preseason title favorites. So far, though, they've been a bit underwhelming despite a strong record and an easy schedule.

In their defense, Sabrina Ionescu has played once, Sabally seven times and Leonie Fiebich five, and they haven't been whole for a single game while learning a new offensive system. And if you wanted to take a positive spin, you could point out that they're in fourth place with an elite defense anyway. Another positive has been French guard Pauline Astier, who has filled in admirably for Ionescu and established herself as one of the league's top rookies. There's a lot of talent in New York, and little long-term concern aside from health, but all of their injuries and overseas commitments are going to lengthen their learning curve.

Phoenix Mercury: F

Record: 4-9

4-9 The basics: 10th in offense, 11th in defense, 10th in net rating (-3.7)

10th in offense, 11th in defense, 10th in net rating (-3.7) Reason for optimism: Thomas will never allow her team to give up

Thomas will never allow her team to give up Reason for pessimism: Just one?

Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally led the Mercury to the 2025 Finals, where they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces. But instead of regrouping for another run, the Mercury were left shellshocked when Sabally departed for the Liberty -- a team they beat en route to the Finals -- in free agency. For whatever reason, the Mercury did not have a backup plan and instead largely sat out the offseason. And while they got some measure of revenge over the Aces with a 33-point win that ruined ring night, that might end up being the high point of their season.

The Mercury have been by far the most disappointing team in the league, and are only above the Sun and Storm -- two rebuilding squads happy to tank for a top pick in 2027 -– in the standings. Thomas has still been an all-around force, but she can only do so much. Copper, who is shooting a career-worst 33% from the field, has been extremely disappointing, and there's just not much other talent on the roster. Rookie Jovana Nogic was a fun story early on, but she's cooled off significantly. It's hard to see a way out of this mess for the Mercury.

Portland Fire: A

Record: 6-7

6-7 The basics: 11th in offense, 13th in defense, 12th in net rating (-5.2)

11th in offense, 13th in defense, 12th in net rating (-5.2) Reason for optimism: Alex Sarama appears to be an elite coach

Alex Sarama appears to be an elite coach Reason for pessimism: They turn the ball over like crazy and can't get defensive rebounds

Unlike the Tempo or the Valkyries before them, the Fire's approach to the expansion draft and free agency suggested they were handling this season as the first year of a long-term project. And they still could be, but they've been far more competitive than anyone expected, despite a young and inexperienced roster that only has four players with more than one year of WNBA experience and more players under 25 years old (six) than 30 or above (two). Until their current three-game losing streak, the Fire were in sixth place.

Alex Sarama appears to be an elite coach, Carla Leite has been terrific upon being handed the car keys, Bridget Carleton has acquitted herself well in a bigger role and role players like Megan Gustafson and Sarah Ashlee Barker have impressed. However, it may be difficult for the Fire to actually stick around in the playoff race when they're last in turnover rate (20.5%) and 14th in opponent offensive rebounding rate (34%).

Toronto Tempo: A

Record: 6-5

6-5 The basics: 5th in offense, 12th in defense, 8th in net rating (+0.9)

5th in offense, 12th in defense, 8th in net rating (+0.9) Reason for optimism: Sykes and Mabrey are a dynamic duo

Sykes and Mabrey are a dynamic duo Reason for pessimism: They haven't beaten a team above them in the standings

The Tempo's offseason strategy -– from hiring Sandy Brondello as coach to selecting primarily veterans in the expansion draft and giving Brittney Sykes a max deal in free agency -– made it clear that they wanted to be competitive immediately. Through the first quarter of the season, they've achieved that goal. If the season ended today, they would be the No. 8 seed and join the Valkyries as the only expansion teams to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

With Sykes and Marina Mabrey, two of the best individual shot creators in the league, leading the way, the Tempo have crafted an elite offense. They are last in assist rate (60.6%), but third in 3-point rate (0.411), fourth in free-throw rate (0.356) and fourth in turnover rate (13.5%). It is fair to wonder if the Tempo can sustain this success against better competition, though, especially without star rookie Kiki Rice, who got off to an excellent start but is sidelined indefinitely with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

Seattle Storm: Incomplete

Record: 3-10

3-10 The basics: 14th in offense, 7th in defense, 14th in net rating (minus-8.9)

14th in offense, 7th in defense, 14th in net rating (minus-8.9) Reason for optimism: Malonga and Fam make up the most exciting young frontcourt duo in the league

Malonga and Fam make up the most exciting young frontcourt duo in the league Reason for pessimism: The first quarter of the season has kind of been a waste

The Storm tried and failed to build a title contender around Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, and everyone went their separate ways this offseason, which was for the best. Coach Noelle Quinn was also replaced by Sonia Raman as the Storm embarked on a full rebuild. Already, they have one of the most exciting young cores in the league thanks to some major draft luck this spring. Awa Fam fell to them at No. 3, and for some reason, the Valkyries gave them No. 8 pick Flau'jae Johnson for two second-round selections.

Due to Fam's overseas commitments, 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga's concussion and Ezi Magbegor's foot injury, which has kept her sidelined all season, we still haven't seen the entire group. Even Fam, Malonga and Johnson have only played 13 minutes together. Those three have all shown some impressive flashes, but it's hard to take much from the team's first 13 games. Hopefully, they can get and stay healthy the rest of the way, which will give us a better idea about their core as a unit and each prospect individually.

Washington Mystics: C

Record: 4-6

4-6 The basics: 12th in offense, 10th in defense, 11th in net rating (-5.0)

12th in offense, 10th in defense, 11th in net rating (-5.0) Reason for optimism: There's a lot of talent on the roster

There's a lot of talent on the roster Reason for pessimism: Does the talent fit together?

Jamila Wideman did an excellent job in her first year as Mystics GM, so it was stunning when the Mystics fired her just as the offseason was getting underway over "serious strategic differences," according to ESPN. The team's subsequent decisions in the draft and free agency only raised more questions about their vision for the future despite an abundance of young talent and future draft picks.

The Mystics selected Lauren Betts (No. 4), Angela Dugalić (No. 9) and Cotie McMahon (No. 11) with their three first-round picks, even though they desperately needed shooting and backcourt depth, and largely eschewed free agency. Given their youth and inexperience -- they have eight rookies and the average age of their roster is 22.9 years -- it's no surprise the Mystics have had an uneven start to the season. They're 14th in turnover rate (19.9%), 13th in 3-point attempts (19.2) and 14th in 3-point percentage (29.7%), and because of an unbalanced roster, Betts has received limited playing time. There's no reason why the No. 4 pick should be ninth on the team and 19th among all rookies in minutes.