Three weeks out from WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, WWE has found a host for the biggest event on the 2026 wrestling calendar.

John Cena, three months removed from the end of his WWE retirement tour, announced in a video that he'll make the short trip from Hollywood to Las Vegas to serve as the event's host on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium.

It didn't take long for WWE to call Cena back into action -- even if he's not actually wrestling -- after his retirement at the end of 2025. There will be plenty of speculation about whether Cena will get involved in the ring while serving as host, as we've seen happen with previous WrestleMania hosts like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Cena put a bow on his wrestling career in December, tapping out to Gunther in his final match that ended an up-and-down retirement tour throughout 2025. That included an ill-fated heel turn that initially caused excitement with fans who had long wanted to see a Cena heel run, but ultimately "bombed" -- Cena's words, not mine.

While Cena's retirement allowed him to shift his full focus to his acting career, he couldn't help but make a quick return to help WWE out with a WrestleMania that has struggled to create the kind of buzz we've seen from recent installments. Wrestling retirements are always a bit tricky, and no matter how successful a past superstar becomes outside the ring that connection to WWE and wrestling never truly leaves.

It will also provide a stage for a bit more fitting send-off for Cena from WWE fans. Cena's in-ring career ended on a Saturday Night Main Event because of the decision to make his final run in the ring a calendar year event in 2025, rather than finishing his run at WrestleMania in front of the biggest crowd of the year.