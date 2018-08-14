WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Massive return highlights solid SummerSlam go-home show

The road to SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest offering of the year, has officially hit the home stretch. Monday night in Greensboro, North Carolina, marked the final Raw before the company encompasses Brooklyn later this week, and as if SummerSlam looming wasn't enough to create excitement for this week's show, historical significance was added in with Renee Young becoming the first female commentator to provide her voice to the flagship on commentary.

It was actually quite fitting that Young was making her Raw commentary debut on this night, seeing as someone she's quite familiar with made his presence felt after a lengthy absence to end final show before SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins enlists a lunatic for SummerSlam

Throughout the night, intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were featured in backstage segments with general manager Kurt Angle where they were arrogantly gloating about Seth Rollins being unable to make it to the building due to travel issues. McIntyre pointed out in one segment that if Rollins doesn't grace the arena with his presence to sign the contract for SummerSlam, then there will be no title defense by Ziggler. In another segment, Ziggler, upon reviewing the contract, was a bit perturbed at the fact that Rollins was awarded the opportunity to have someone in his corner at SummerSlam. As the contract signing was set to air, Angle revealed to Corbin that there was still no sign of Rollins.

With Angle in the ring, Ziggler and McIntyre headed out to join him. Ziggler wanted to know if his title match was happening or not, and Angle interrupted him to introduce Rollins -- twice -- who didn't appear. McIntyre once again ranted on the superstars in the back not being on their level, which was followed by Ziggler ripping apart the fans, who he said would eventually turn their backs on Rollins like they did to him. The intercontinental champ asked for the contract so that they could officially make this a Seth Rollins forfeit. Right after inking his name on the deal, Rollins' music hit. Rollins admitted that he was dealing with travel issues -- only, they weren't his travel issues. He said that the clause for someone in his corner was put there for a particular reason, and since Ziggler will have the "Scottish psychopath" in his corner at SummerSlam, then he should have a lunatic in his. Yep, Dean Ambrose returned after nine months to a massive pop and a revised look (shorter hair and he's been hitting the gym quite frequently). The two Shield members hit the ring and cleared house, with Ambrose planting McIntyre with Dirty Deeds.

Sure, this was a development many could have seen coming after the past few weeks, but it didn't make the moment of seeing Ambrose after nearly a year away any less awesome. Not to mention, the new look suits him rather well. So Rollins finally has someone he can trust to help fend off the pest that has been McIntyre, but one has to wonder come Sunday whether Ambrose is truly there to watch Rollins' back. Heel Ambrose may be coming sooner rather than later. Grade: A

Roman Reigns gets duped

Reigns came out to the middle of the ring to cut one final promo before he takes on Brock Lesnar yet again on Sunday at SummerSlam. The "Big Dog" started off by saying that he's always wanted to leave this place better than he found it, but he can't do that unless he finally dethrones Lesnar. He said he's going to beat Lesnar on Sunday, and when he's done, he's going to send him so far back to the UFC that his head will be up president Dana White's ass.

Heyman interrupted Reigns, who invited him into the ring to hear what he had to say after "crying on cue" last week. Heyman told Reigns that he didn't have to wait until Sunday to make history, he could do it right here tonight. Seemingly offering up help, Heyman said that he could divulge the deepest secrets of Lesnar to Reigns if he wanted to become the universal champion at SummerSlam. Reigns declined, reminding Heyman that he's already beaten Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, and it would have happened a lot quicker if it wasn't for his interference. Unrelenting, Heyman gave Reigns a taste of what it would be like to be aligned with him, replacing Lesnar's name in his famous introduction with Reigns' and revealing to him some advice Afa and Sika gave him before handing him an agreement and telling him to give him an answer at SummerSlam.

Then, the ruse was revealed.

As Reigns was staring at the paper, Heyman blasted him in the face with pepper spray and exited the ring. As Reigns was being attended to, Lesnar's music hit and he headed toward his staggering SummerSlam challenger, handing the title to Heyman along the way. Lesnar began pummeling Reigns before wrapping on a guillotine choke. It looked as if the champ was ready to leave after delivering the punishment, but he turned around to deliver an F-5 to Reigns before the two meet for the third time this year in Brooklyn.

While Heyman's promo last week was off the charts, you still were left with the impression that he and Lesnar were just baiting Reigns. That turned out to be exactly the case, only they gave it away sooner than most thought. They could have at least left this week with the cliffhanger heading into Sunday of Reigns entertaining the offer, but instead, they did all they could to present Reigns as the top babyface who needs to overcome all the odds -- again. Hopefully, come SummerSlam, this entire saga comes to a merciful end, even if that doesn't involve some grand development. Grade C-

Ronda Rousey ready to tear Alexa Bliss apart

Rousey made her way out to begin the go-home edition of Raw with her title shot just a mere six days away. Rousey opened up with some touching words for her friend, Natalya, who tragically lost her father, the legendary Jim "The Anvil Neidhart, earlier on Monday. The challenger for the Raw women's championship at SummerSlam then turned her attention to titleholder Bliss, proclaiming she'll emerge victorious in Brooklyn. Rousey then introduced Bliss' opponent for Monday, Ember Moon.

Bliss appeared, flanked by Alicia Fox, and from the top of the ramp once again told Rousey she's nothing but an over-hyped rookie and said she'll suffer humiliation at SummerSlam. The champ took more shots at Rousey -- mostly her facial expressions -- and the fans before revealing that "Constable" Baron Corbin had supplied her with personal security so as not to jeopardize the title match in Brooklyn if Rousey decides to attack her. Before the bout, Bliss knocked Moon to the outside onto Rousey, who then stormed the ring and proceeded to manhandle the security wall she was confronted with. Rousey tossed Fox from the ring and hyped up Moon as they went to commercial prior to the match.

Ember Moon def. Alexa Bliss via disqualification: Near the end of the match, Fox tried to interfere from the outside but was thwarted by Rousey. Bliss capitalized on the distraction, making her way outside and attacking Rousey from behind, tossing her into the barricade. Moon looked poised for victory after connecting with the Eclipse, but Fox entered the ring to break up the pin and cause the DQ finish. Rousey hit the ring and brutalized Fox again, staring down her and Bliss from the ring to bring an end to Monday's opening segment.

I'd be lying if I didn't say that it was a little bit awkward at the beginning, transitioning from heartfelt words about the sudden passing of Neidhart and Natalya right back to the SummerSlam storyline featuring Rousey and Bliss. Overall, though, they did yet another good job of making everyone believe that Bliss has nothing but pain and suffering headed her way on Sunday as she continues to antagonize the former UFC women's bantamweight champion. And to utilize a very old cliche -- this segment was another reminder that Rousey is over like rover. Grade: B+

What else happened on Raw?

Baron Corbin def. Tyler Breeze via pinfall: Corbin put Breeze away with the Deep Six, which may actually be the first time that move has secured a victory. He took the mic after the match and said that was just a taste of what Finn Balor has to deal with on Sunday, before announcing Balor's handicap match opponents, Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens. General manager Kurt Angle made his way out, though, and said he makes the matches here and this will be a tag team match. Balor's partner is Braun Strowman.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart tribute: Sadly, we learned of the news on Monday that Neidhart passed away suddenly Celebrating the life and legacy of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart tonight on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/eZyOwMWJu5 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2018