Available for Maryland users only, Crab Sports is fairly new to the sports betting market in the state, having obtained its license to operate in 2023. Though the website and app offer fewer features compared to national competitors, Crab Sports offers a local and homegrown experience for those in the state who prefer it. Claim your Crab Sports promo code here:

Despite more limited betting and banking options compared to other sportsbooks, Crab Sports' introductory offer of a 100% first bet profit boost (up to $500) with promo code CBSSPORTS caters more to the smaller players looking to build their initial bankroll. The player can win up to a $500 profit if their first straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay (SGP) wager hits. We'll analyze the top features of this sportsbook and why Maryland residents and visitors should be interested in playing on Crab Sports.

Crab Sports promo code: CBSSPORTS for a 100% first bet profit boost

Using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users have the opportunity to double their winnings via a 100% profit boost up to $500. The new player on Crab Sports must wager a minimum of $25 and a maximum of $500 for this promotion. Regardless of the initial bet, the maximum winnings on this first wager is $500. If the bet loses, no additional first-time deposit bonuses will be awarded.

Terms and conditions for this Crab Sports welcome bonus

New players may risk between $25 and $500 on this welcome offer 100% profit boost.

All bet types are eligible including straight wagers, parlays, and SGPs.

If the first bet wins, the player's winnings will be doubled up to a $500 max profit regardless of the wager.

If the first bet loses, the player will receive no additional first-time bonus.

The first wager must total at least -125 odds or longer.

Must be 21 or older and physically located in Maryland when wagering. Sign up here:

How does the Crab Sports promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

Crab Sports offers a competitive initial offer for Maryland residents, giving new users the chance to win up to $500 in cash with a successful first bet. Here's how their offer stacks up against the best sportsbook promos from around the industry.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code Crab Sports 100% profit boost on first bet up to $500 CBSSPORTS DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins + 3 Months of NBA League Pass None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets FanCash None required BetMGM Up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 20 bets CBS20X bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 ESPNBet Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets None required

Types of welcome promos

FanDuel and DraftKings offer bet and get offers where the customer must win the first wager to receive the bonus bets (which expire after seven days). bet365 and ESPNBet offer similar bet and get welcome bonuses but the player will receive their bonus bets from each regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

BetMGM's offer of a no sweat bet up to $1500 essentially gives the customer a do-over if their first bet loses. However, the no sweat bet is paid in bonus bets so if that second bet hits, the player will not receive the stake, only the winnings.

Crab Sports' introductory offer most resembles Caesars, where a 100% profit boost is available to new customers. The difference is that Caesars offers 20 100% profit boosts (with a max. stake of $25 each) while Crab Sports gives new users one chance to go big up to $500.

How to sign up for Crab Sports and claim the promo code

Those looking to sign up for CrabSports and claim this offer can follow these outlined steps:

1. Click on the link in this article to begin the process.

2. Click the SIGNUP button to start registration.

3. Fill in your personal details including name, email, address, and date of birth.

4. The next screen will ask for your address and last four digits of your social security number.

5. When prompted on the third screen, enter Crab Sports promo code CBSSPORTS.

6. Configure 2 Factor Authentication.

7. Make your first deposit. You can use the various deposit methods including debit card, credit card, or bank transfer.

8. Place your first wager up to $500 to redeem your 100% profit boost.

How to place a bet on Crab Sports

Placing a straight wager is relatively straightforward on Crab Sports, with the user needing to click on the sport, game, and market of their choosing before selecting the dollar amount and placing the bet. For parlays and round robins, tabs appear in the betting slip making this process easy.

For SGPs, it's a bit trickier compared to most other sportsbooks. A user must click on the game of choice, followed by the Same Game Parlay option, select multiple plays, and click Add to Betslip before placing the wager. Multiple SGPs are able to be combined into parlays. Get started now:

Crab Sports promo and bonuses for existing users

Like most sportsbooks, Crab Sports features promotions for existing users that can enhance the value of their bets. With both profit boosts and no sweat options, there is plenty for Maryland users to enjoy after the initial welcome bonus.

Best Crab Sports promos this week

Every day SGP 50% bet insurance – users can place a $50 or greater bet on a three-or-more-leg SGP (+500 odds or longer). If that first eligible bet each day loses, the player will receive a 50% free bet up to $50. This promotion is unique to Crab Sports on a daily basis and most sportsbooks will offer a similar promotion occasionally at best.

Crab Parlay Boost – With qualifying bets, a percentage boost will be added for each leg of the parlay up to 50% for the 15th leg.

Social giveaway – Players who win the Crab Sports social media giveaway will receive a $25 Lottery Ticket Free Bet that must be used within four days of issuance.

Refer a friend – New referrals and those who refer a friend will each receive a $10 Lottery Ticket Free Bet upon using a unique code given by the existing member.

Deposit matches

Occasionally, sportsbooks offer deposit matches in which the user must deposit a required amount or more before receiving additional funds via cash or bonus bets. Most sportsbooks will require the deposit + bonus amount to be wagered before requesting a withdrawal. For Crab Sports, after the first bet, all cash winnings may be withdrawn as any no sweat bets aren't considered cash.

No Sweat Bet tokens

Users can apply a token where if the selected bet loses, the player will get a refund in the form of a free bet, which is not redeemable for cash.

Boosted Odds

Generally two leg Same Game Parlays where the sportsbook will enhance the odds to make it more enticing to bettors.

Profit boosts / SGP profit boosts

Like most sportsbooks, Crab Sports offers profit boosts for parlays and occasionally straight wagers. Some profit boosts incentivize adding more legs to the parlay for a greater boost.

Crab Sports user experience

The user experience at Crab Sports is friendly as the sportsbook relies on a simplistic design where the odds pop due to a different color scheme than the rest of the text. The menus are easy to follow and choosing a sport or game is no more difficult than at any other sportsbook.

User Interface

The design of the site is appealing with several variations of blue mixed with a grey color scheme, with black, white, and blue text. I like that the odds pop on the site, with a larger font and navy-blue text against a grey background. While the design looks a bit antiquated compared to the national competition, I can't say that it's a deterrent by any means from playing on the site.

Crab Sports Home Screen Layout

On desktop, the home screen features rotating banners with promotions and top games for that night. Live betting is prominently featured in the center with the games from around the world currently in play. On the left side, Links, Popular, and All Sports give the user plenty of menu options, as does a bar with each sport's icon towards the top. The My Selections tab on the right is visible throughout so you can see which picks you have selected. Overall, Crab Sports provides a clean look and is easily navigable on computers.

On mobile, the home screen shows the sport icons at the very top, followed by rotating banners, and the live games. The menus at the bottom include Home, A-Z Sports, an icon to view your selections, Live, and My Bets. Once again, a very clean design for users and easy to navigate for both new and experienced players.

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

Similar to the desktop site, the odds pop on the app with larger navy-blue text against a lighter background. The functionality works similarly to the desktop site and lag doesn't seem to be an issue in my testing. But it's hard to compare Crab Sports' app to the feature-rich national brands such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

For players who know what they want to bet when coming to the site, Crab Sports provides a fine experience. But if you're looking to browse random odds and categories, you have to go game-by-game at Crab Sports vs. menu items showing all games on several other sites.

Geolocation issues can be common on any sportsbook app but in most cases has not been a major complaint of Crab Sports customers thus far. Sign up here:

Crab Sports app vs. desktop site (ratings as of October 10, 2025)



App store ratings

· Apple App Store (iOS): 4.2/5 stars (200+ reviews)

· Google Play (Android): 3.7/5 stars (<100 reviews)

Variety of sports & betting markets on Crab Sports

Sport Markets Offered Baseball Money lines, run lines, totals, props, futures Basketball Spread, money lines, totals, props, futures Boxing Money lines, moneyline 3-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cycling Winner, futures Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Esports Money lines, spreads, totals, correct score Floorball Money lines, spreads, totals, correct score Football (American) Money lines, point spread, totals, props, futures Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Hockey (Ice) Money lines, point spread, totals, props, futures Horse / Equestrian Money lines, top finishes Lacrosse Money lines, point spread, totals, props, futures MMA / Combat Sports Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals Motor Racing Futures, winner, props, specials, finishing position Rugby Money lines, point spread, totals, props, futures Skiing Money lines, top finishes, futures Snooker / Pool Money lines, top finishes, futures Soccer Money lines, Asian Handicap, goal spreads, totals, props, futures Table Tennis Money lines, spreads, set betting, total points, correct score Tennis Money lines, set betting, correct score, total match games, futures, totals Volleyball Money lines, spreads, set betting, total points, correct score

Quality of odds

In terms of the standard money line, spread, and totals, Crab Sports is comparable to most other sportsbooks. When it comes to props though, the selections are much fewer compared to the larger sportsbooks, which allow more customization as compared to just over/under a set yardage or hits total for example.

The Same Game Parlay builder seems like a first-generation version of what we see on the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics now and can be tedious. You must click on the builder before adding SGP picks which is a feature of the past on most books.

There have been customer reviews stating that live betting cashout offers don't compare favorably to most other sportsbooks, with early cashout offers seemingly lower than other books.

Crab Sports key betting features

Crab Sports offers many of the same betting features found in most apps including:

Early Cashout

While its offers are not as financially friendly as some of the larger sportsbooks, Crab Sports does offer the ability for users to get out of eligible bets before their conclusion with a profit or loss.

Live Betting

Crab Sports gives Maryland users the opportunity to bet during just about any sporting event while in progress. Odds changes are easy to note with green and red arrows upon any line movement.

SGP generation

Not only can users create SGPs, they may parlay multiple SGPs, albeit each one must be created separately. For eligible games, a Same Game Parlay button appears which must be selected before options are chosen.

How to track your bets on Crab Sports

On desktop, the My Selection tab on the right side of the page makes it easy to follow along with your bets. The My Bets tab allows you to view your existing wagers.

On the app, the icon of a ticket in the center at the bottom makes it easy for players to make their selections. To track selections on the app, My Bets on the bottom right is the place to click.

Crab Sports customer support

In addition to comprehensive help, rules, and FAQ pages, users with an issue may email support@crabsports.com, with the response time usually within an hour or two. Crab Sports does not feature a live chat as most other sportsbooks offer.

Betting on Maryland sports teams

Crab Sports is a sportsbook exclusively for Maryland sports bettors. All championship odds are for the 2025-26 seasons and from Crab Sports (updated 10/10/25).

Baltimore Ravens (NFL) (+1700)

With superstars (quarterback) Lamar Jackson and (running back) Derrick Henry, the Ravens were expected to be a Super Bowl contender again in 2025. Baltimore seeks its third Super Bowl title, having won in the 2001 and 2013 seasons. As long as Jackson is healthy and leading Baltimore, the Ravens should remain a threat in the AFC playoffs.

Washington Commanders (NFL) (+1900)

Led 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, QB Jayden Daniels, Washington D.C.'s team is capable of making another sustained run in the playoffs. Daniels looks like an elite quarterback as he was projected to be after winning the Heisman Trophy in college.

Washington Wizards (NBA) (+49900)

As the team with the worst odds to win it all per Crab Sports, this doesn't appear to be a year of promise for the rebuilding Wizards franchise.

Baltimore Orioles (MLB) (2026 odds: TBD)

At 75-87, the Orioles finished last in the American League East Division, which produced three playoff teams. They will look to bounce back in 2026 with a young core including shortstop Gunnar Henderson and second baseman Jackson Holliday.

Washington Nationals (MLB) (2026 odds: TBD)

The 2019 World Series champions are in rebuilding mode for the next few years, as evidenced by a 66-96 campaign in 2025. Outfielder James Wood is the team's brightest star with some additional promising prospects in need of more MLB seasoning.

Washington Capitals (NHL) (+2900)

The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, looks to close out his career in style, adding a second Stanley Cup championship to his resume. Washington most recently won sports' greatest trophy in 2017.

Crab Sports responsible gaming tools

At the bottom of the page on both desktop and mobile, users can click on the Responsible Gambling section.

The sections on that page's FAQ include:

How to play responsibly

What is Problem Gambling?

What support is available?

What tools can you use to manage your gambling?

Voluntary Exclusion

Underage Gambling

Links on the page for gambling help resources include:

MD Gambling Help

MD Problem Gambling

MD Lottery

Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency

National Council on Problem Gambling

Gamblers Anonymous

Gam-Anon

International Center for Responsible Gaming

988 Suicide & Crising Lifeline

Crab Sports banking methods

Crab Sports offers a number of ways for customers to deposit and withdraw money.

Deposit methods

These deposit methods are available for most users.

Quick deposit methods Fees Process time Min. deposit Online Banking (via Plaid) $0 Instant $10 Debit Card (VISA, Mastercard, Discover) $0 Instant $10 Credit Card ((VISA, Mastercard, Discover) $0 Instant $10

Withdrawal methods

Here are the primary ways to withdraw money at Crab Sports.

Withdrawal option Process Time Max withdrawal Online Banking (via Plaid) 1-2 business days Unknown Debit Card (VISA, Mastercard, Discover) 1-2 business days Unknown

Crab Sports review: Final verdict

For Maryland users, Crab Sports is a fine alternative to the national sportsbooks. The design is simplistic but the interface is easy to use. If you're looking for the bells and whistles of additional menus, a search function, and more individual player betting options, then this isn't the right sportsbook for you. But if you're located in the state and want to take advantage of the generous signup offer, Crab Sports is worth a long look.

The app works well and betting pregame or during the live action is easy. Betting SGPs is slower than at other sportsbooks, but at least it is still possible. There are limited options for deposits / withdrawals and the customer support is only via email. This sportsbook does not offer a rewards program as of now. Nonetheless, I recommend giving Crab Sports a shot if you're in Maryland.

Honest feedback for how Crab Sports can improve

Enhance Same Game Parlay betting: Compared to other sportsbooks, betting SGPs is slow. Clicking on multiple lines / props from the same game should automatically trigger an SGP, whereas now it only works if you press a specific button.

Offer more menus for betting selected markets: Similar to BetMGM who also falls short in this category, Crab Sports should create menus so users don't have to click on each game separately to add a certain market.

More deposit and withdrawal options: It seems almost standard that options such as PayPal and Venmo, which allow seamless money transfers, should be allowed at every sportsbook. This is a necessary addition in due time for Crab Sports.

Crab Sports FAQ

How do you get the Crab Sports promo?

Use promo code CBSSPORTS on the third page of the registration screen and deposit up to $500 to receive a 100% profit boost on your first wager.

How long do Crab Sports withdrawals take?

Generally 1-2 business days, if not faster for withdrawals via debit card and online banking.

Can you cash out bonus bets on Crab Sports?

No, all bonus bets must be played through before attempting to redeem them for cash.

How do you contact Crab Sports?

Email support@crabsports.com with any questions or inquiries.

Do you need a promo code for Crab Sports?

Yes, use promo code CBSSPORTS when initially signing up.

Does Crab Sports have a good rewards program?

To date, there has been no mention of a rewards program for Crab Sports.

Where is Crab Sports available?

You may only play on Crab Sports if you're physically located in Maryland and are 21 years of age or older.