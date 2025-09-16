The Week 3 NFL schedule begins on Thursday with the Bills hosting the Dolphins, and rivalry matchups like this are ideal to utilize the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code on. MVP Josh Allen will be a popular target with NFL prop bets, as will the likes of James Cook, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Each of those players either had 100-plus yards or a touchdown last week, as they rewarded bettors who used them in NFL player props. This Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 16

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Josh Allen, Bills, 27.5 rushing yards - More

Allen hasn't been bashful about taking off this season, averaging 10 carries per game. He's had at least 30 rushing yards in both contests so far and has averaged 46.2 rushing yards versus Miami. That's his fourth-highest rushing average versus any NFL team he's played at least three times. Select it at Pick6:

WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, 55.5 receiving yards - Less

The Bills have put the clamps on Waddle, for the most part, throughout the wideout's career. He's failed to reach even 50 receiving yards in five of seven games versus Buffalo, including both last season and three straight overall. Waddle is averaging under this NFL prop bar with 53.7 receiving yards versus the Bills, which is his third-lowest average versus any team (min. two games). SportsLine's model forecasts Waddle to have 49 yards on receptions. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB James Cook, Bills, 0.5 rushing + receiving yards - More (0.8x)

No player had more rushing touchdowns (16) than Cook last season, and his three this year also top the league thus far. He's scored in 14 of his last 17 regular season games and has a favorable history versus the Dolphins. Cook had a three-touchdown game versus Miami last season and has five scores over his last five games against the team. The model projects him to have 0.88 touchdowns on average on Thursday. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 4.8x.

