Four AFC teams will comprise the second two-game MNF slate of the season with Dolphins vs. Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET and Broncos vs. Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code can be used on either game, or both, with NFL player props being the focus of MNF predictions. Simply by correctly predicting if a player has more or less a given statistical bar could result in quite the lucrative payout on Pick6 and many other of the best DFS apps. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Monday, September 29

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for September 29

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

RB Breece Hall, Jets, 86.5 rushing + receiving yards - Less

Hall has received 13 or fewer touches in back-to-back weeks, failing to eclipse 52 scrimmage yards in either. He's averaging 78.3 rushing + receiving yards on the year and has gone under 86.5 scrimmage yards in five of his last seven games overall. The return of Justin Fields means the quarterback will likely siphon some rushing attempts from all Jets running backs, as the model projects Hall to have 80 rushing + receiving yards. Select it at Pick6:

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 0.5 interceptions - More

Playing on primetime hasn't been very friendly to Tua Tagovailoa who has lost three straight home games in primetime. He has six turnovers over that span, and he enters this contest on a career-long streak of three straight games with an interception. The quarterback also has five picks in five career starts versus the Jets, as the SportsLine model projects Tagovailoa to have 1.04 interceptions on average. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Chase Brown, Bengals 52.5 rushing yards - More

Considering that QB Jake Browning entered Week 4 leading the NFL in interceptions despite playing just 1.5 games, expect the Bengals to take the ball out of his hands and put it in their running back's instead. Browns had 67 rushing yards versus Denver's No. 3 rushing defense last season, but the Broncos rank just 16th against the run this year. Brown is forecasted to have 58 yards on the ground. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 6x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.