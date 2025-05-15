Given its location on the East Coast's Mid-Atlantic, the state of Maryland has a long and rich history as a successful sports region. And fittingly, it is also a major player in the rising field of sports betting. For bettors in Baltimore and beyond, here is a guide on how to bet on sports in Maryland and the best sports betting apps.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Promo Code DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; just click here FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required; just click here Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; just click here bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best Maryland sports betting apps and promos

Since the launch of legal online sports betting in Maryland in late 2022, several sportsbooks have come to operate in the state. The list of nearly a dozen sportsbooks includes some of the biggest and most notable brands in the gaming space.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in MD

Originally a daily fantasy app, DraftKings has evolved into one of the most popular sports betting apps in the U.S. DraftKings offers substantial sign-up bonuses for new users and continually offers enticing promos to existing users as well.

With the latest DraftKings MD promo code, new users can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing their first $5 bet on the app. Just click the link in the table above. No special bonus code is required during registration.

In order to take advantage of the DraftKings promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. The bonus bets will expire after seven days if they're not used.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Bonus bets are awarded instantly after the first $5+ bet

Frequent and innovative promos for existing users

Shared wallet with other DraftKings products and apps

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in MD

FanDuel went live in Maryland in 2022, bringing the most-used online sportsbook in the U.S. to the state. The app is very well-reputed and offers an intuitive interface and a great deal of promos for its users, particularly new ones.

The FanDuel promo code grants new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet in order to unlock the bonus bets. Bonus bets expire after seven days. No special FanDuel bonus code is required. Just click the link in the table above.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features

Fast payouts and withdrawals

Frequent promos and odds boosts

Innovative same game parlay betting menus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in MD

Caesars Sportsbook gives Maryland residents the opportunity to bet on one of the most recognizable platforms in the industry. Caesars Sportsbook offers a smooth and user-friendly online experience while also offering good sign-up bonuses to new users and promos to existing users alike.

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can use the Caesars MD promo code CBSDYW, which grants 10 profit boosts of 100% after placing an initial wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded to the bettor. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars rewards program

Frequent sports betting sweepstakes with in-real life sports experiences as prizes

New weekly promos for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in MD

BetMGM was also among the sportsbooks to launch in 2022, bringing one of the more recognizable brands in sports betting to Maryland. BetMGM's site offers considerable sign-up bonuses for new users, with a good user experience on both desktop and mobile.

New bettors can use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. As part of the promo, up to $1,500 in bonus bets is awarded if the first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

MGM Rewards program

Second chance money-back promos

Occasional deposit matches for some users a few times per year

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in MD

Fanatics offers Maryland users a sportsbook with a unique rewards program. Users can accrue FanCash through betting—regardless of whether their bets win or lose—which can then be used either in the sportsbook app or to purchase team-licensed apparel from the Fanatics website.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new MD users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just click the link in the table above if interested. You do not need to enter a special bonus code during registration.

If a user opts to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, they would receive up to $100 each of the first 10 days that their account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Users have to opt into the promotion each day to be eligible. If any No Sweat Bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100. A $5 deposit is all that is required for either option.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash Rewards integration

New user promo that offers the chance at cash winnings and bonus bets

Personalized home screen for each user

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in MD

Originally a European sportsbook, bet365 has gained popularity in the United States. Its app features one of the biggest libraries of betting options, including wagers like Each Ways that are not offered by other Maryland sports betting apps.

New users can use bet365 MD promo code CBSBET365 to unlock $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, after a first wager of at least $5. The bonus bets can be split up anyway you'd like.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Great promo code that makes it easy to get $150 in bonus bets

Frequent SGP boosts for existing users

Innovative live betting markets & in-app streaming of games

Betting on Maryland sports teams

What differentiates Maryland from other regions is that the sports rooting interests of their residents greatly overlap with those of nearby Washington, D.C. While some of Washington's teams are cheered for in Maryland and even play on state soil, Maryland has its own teams to cheer for as well.

The state of Maryland currently plays host to two NFL teams as well as a Major League Baseball team.

Baltimore Ravens

After a dozen years without an NFL team after the Baltimore Colts moved to Indianapolis in the dead of night, pro football returned to Baltimore in 1996 when the original Cleveland Browns moved to the city and rebranded themselves as the Baltimore Ravens. Once they established their new identity, it didn't take long for the Ravens to establish both winning standards and a tradition of physical, hard-nosed, championship-level football.

The Ravens won their first championship in Super Bowl XXXV, capping off a 2000 season that saw the team field one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. 12 years later, Baltimore would reach the mountaintop again in more improbable fashion, as they mounted a memorable playoff run that took them all the way to victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

After the days of championship teams led by players like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and more, the Ravens remain a championship contender in today's NFL and have reigned as one of the best teams in football, with league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh leading the charge.

Washington Commanders

Belonging to Washington, D.C., but playing their games in Landover, Maryland, the Washington Commanders are one of the oldest and most history-rich teams in pro football. Formerly the Washington Redskins, the Commanders were integral to the growth of the NFL in the NFC East, waging battle with other iconic teams like the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles—winning three Super Bowls along the way during their golden age of the 1980s.

After a change in ownership at the end of the 1990s, the Commanders fell on hard times. But in 2024, the fortunes of the franchise changed massively with the introduction of coach Dan Quinn, general manager Adam Peters, and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With Daniels playing at a level that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, the Commanders not only won their first playoff game in 20 years but also made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. It renewed hope in a long-suffering fan base that the championship standards once set by men like Joe Gibbs, Diesel Riggins, Art Monk, and more are set to be restored.

Baltimore Orioles

While its franchise origins date back to the late 19th century and the inception of the American League, the Orioles came to be in 1954 when the St. Louis Browns rebranded following their move to Baltimore. The O's were the last of the American League's charter teams to win a World Series, as they would finally break through in 1966 before adding two more titles in 1970 and 1983.

Another trip to the World Series has eluded the franchise over the last 40 years, as they are still looking for their first AL Pennant and first championship since 1983. However, the Orioles' trajectory has recently been pointing upward, as the 2023 season would see them win their first AL East title in more than 10 years.

In 2024, the Orioles would again make it to the postseason by earning a Wild Card berth, putting them among baseball's contenders despite a transition period due to the sale of the franchise from John Angelos to a group led by David Rubenstein.

Betting on college sports in Maryland

As of March 2024, betting on college player props is no longer allowed in Maryland. However, betting on in-state schools is still allowed.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Maryland

Maryland was once an East Coast hub for gambling, as the state's deregulation of slot machines in the 1940s would make Annapolis and its surrounding counties such hotbeds for betting and other nightlife that it earned them the nickname Little Vegas. After new regulations in the 1960s did away with such activities, legalized gambling—including sports betting—began making a comeback in the late 2000s and early 2010s, namely in 2012 when the state legalized paid-entry fantasy sports.

The passage of Question 2 in 2020 and the signing of HB 940 in April 2021 formally cleared the way for legalized sports betting in Maryland, with online sports betting launching in November 2022. Sports betting has since provided major economic benefits for the state, as $5.9 billion was wagered on sports in Maryland in 2024.

Tax revenue further funds state-led educational and public services. Here is the annual sports betting data in the state of Maryland:

Year Handle Gross Gaming Revenue Tax Revenue 2022 $979,584,834 $149,480,586 $6,100,504 2023 $4,617,323,134 $514,081,190 $46,165,910 2024 $5,940,586,767 $635,714,970 $82,294,052

Responsible gambling in Maryland

While sports betting can be an enjoyable pastime and even reward significant cash winnings, it can also be a destructive force if not done responsibly.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in Maryland can seek help by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, or by visiting mdproblemgambling.com.

FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Maryland?

Most sportsbooks do not require you to be a Maryland resident in order to place a bet in the state. However, some sportsbooks in the state—such as Crab Sports—are only available to Maryland users.

Which sports can I bet on in Maryland?

Most sports in the state of Maryland can be wagered on, with the exception of high school sports. In 2024, Maryland also began to prohibit prop bets on college football players.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Maryland?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in the state of Maryland.

How many online sportsbooks are in Maryland?

There are currently 11 online sportsbooks operating in the state of Maryland as of early 2025.

What betting markets are available in Maryland?

Most betting markets are available in Maryland, with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Association overseeing terms and regulations on betting in the state.

Is mobile betting available in Maryland?

Mobile betting is available in the state of Maryland and, in fact, has become one of the most popular methods of betting in the state.