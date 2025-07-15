2025 MLB All-Star Game Best Bets

Kris Bubic O 0.5 K (-185, DraftKings)



The best indicator for how Bubic is going to perform today is his first inning stats. While every team does not have an all-star batting at the top of their lineup, teams put their best bats at the top of the lineup. Bubic has recorded a first inning strikeout in 13 of his 18 starts (72%). The -185 line on DraftKings implies around a 65% chance of Bubic recording one strikeout. Since Bubic has not pitched since July 9th, he should be fresh. He will also have some extra juice, as he is playing in his first all-star game. While we don't know the order in which Bubic will come out, there's a solid chance he faces some all-star reserves and not the cream of the crop talent. -185 is juicy, but that line has value given his performance this season.



No Run First Inning (NRFI) -160, DraftKings



Tarik Skubal is 16-3 in no run first innings this season, while Paul Skenes is 20-0 in no run first innings. Their are some tough batters to navigate (Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani for example), but elite pitching usually wins out. No run first inning is 6-1 in the last 7 all-star games dating back to 2017.



National League to win First 5 Innings (-120, DraftKings)



The American League has dominated the all-star game as of late, taking 10 of the last 11 games. However, on paper the NL roster looks to be stronger. This game is also taking place in an NL Stadium, so the home crowd will probably favor the National League team.



NL F5 + NRFI (+194 Parlay, DraftKings)

The no run first inning and NL to win the first 5 innings can be parlayed at +194 on DraftKings.