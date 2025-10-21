Betting on the money line is one of the most popular and common forms of sports betting. In this comprehensive guide, we break down what a money line bet is, how to understand them, how they differ from other popular forms of sports betting and much more. Use what you learn to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook or other betting apps:

What is a money line bet?

A money line is the most basic type of sports wager there is: You are betting on whether a team will win a game, match or event. Besides team sports like soccer where a draw is possible, money line bets usually have only two options.

A favorite on the money line will typically have their odds listed with a "-" sign before it, while an underdog will typically have a "+," though some games will have both teams with minus odds. When oddsmakers are determining a game's odds, the closer both numbers are to 100, the closer they expect the matchup to be.

If a team has minus odds, the number listed is the amount of money you'd need to wager in order to win a $100 profit. For instance, if a team is a -125 favorite, you'd need to wager $125 to win $100.

If a team has plus odds, then the number listed is how much you'd win with a $100 bet. For example, if a team is +150 on the money line and you bet $100, you'd win $150 in addition to getting your stake back.

The money line is determined by sportsbook oddsmakers, who place odds based on the likelihood of teams winning or losing. Different factors at play include injuries, a team's recent form, how these teams have done against each other in recent matchups, the location of the game or event and more.

Understanding money lines

Money lines are available for all major games and events at top sportsbooks, as we explain here.

NFL money line betting

In NFL betting, for instance, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. FanDuel Sportsbook had Kansas City priced at -164 on the NFL money line, while the Chargers were +138 in the NFL odds. If you wanted to back the Chiefs, given they were a sizable favorite, you would have needed to wager $164 in order to win $100. Backing the Chargers with $100 would have won you $138 if Los Angeles won.

NBA money line betting

The same factors apply in other sports, such as NBA betting, where in Game 4 the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers were -154 favorites (wager $154 to win $100) over the New York Knicks, who were +129 (wager $100 to win $129) in the NBA odds. Indiana wound up winning that game.

Other examples of money line betting

The money line works differently in some sports, too. While many NFL, NBA and MLB contests have rather narrow money line margins, some sports, such as soccer or college athletics, can have very heavy favorites and underdogs. In college football betting, for instance, many top teams open the year against weaker competition in non-conference play. Indiana made the College Football Playoff in 2024 and was a -2500 favorite in the Hoosiers' season-opener against Old Dominion, which was +1100 at FanDuel. You'd need to bet $2,500 on Indiana in order to win just $100 in profit.

Some sports also have big fields, like golf and racing. Given the wide range of potential winners, top contenders still almost always have plus odds. In golf, for instance, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was the betting favorite in every event he played in during the 2025 season, but he still carried plus odds given several events had fields of more than 100 players.

Money line bets vs. point spread bets

Two of the most common and popular bet types are money line and point spread bets. As we discussed, a money line bet is wagering on the team, side or player you think will win. Betting on the point spread is different since it means wagering on the margin of victory.

If the Baltimore Ravens were favored by 4.5 points, a point spread bet on Baltimore would be listed as Ravens -4.5. That means in order for that bet to win, the Ravens would not only need to win, they'd also have to win by 5 or more points. If they're favored by 4.5 points against the Cincinnati Bengals, then Cincinnati would be +4.5. That means a Bengals +4.5 bet would win if Cincinnati won outright, tied or lost by 4 or fewer points.

A point spread and money line are determined by the same overall projections and factors by oddsmakers for the outcome of a game. A team that's favored on the money line will also be favored on the point spread at that same sportsbook, and vice-versa for underdogs.

Best sportsbooks to bet money lines

Money lines differ from sportsbook to sportsbook. While favorites and underdogs may largely be the same depending on the books you're comparing, the odds may differ from book to book. This allows bettors to shop around for the best value.

Say you feel strongly about the Seahawks beating the 49ers. The Seahawks may be an underdog in every book, but one book may have longer odds than the rest, presenting better value.

Tips and advice for betting on the money line

One popular piece of money line betting is combining multiple money line bets into a parlay, where all "legs" would need to win in order to secure a payout, but the combined odds present a bigger potential payout but with a lower chance of winning.

Some bettors opt to wager almost exclusively on underdogs because of the ability to earn larger payouts, but that can present issues since those teams are underdogs for a reason. Betting on favorites can present more wins, but there's less value. That's another reason to consider parlays since multiple legs of minus-odds favorites could turn into a higher payout.

Whether you're betting on the money line or placing other bets, you should always check injury reports. Certain players being hampered by injuries or being ruled out entirely can shift odds. This can work in your favor, however, if you lock in better odds before a player is determined to be in or out of a game.

You don't have to restrict yourself to just one sportsbook, and there may be better odds to target.

Money line odds calculator and converter

Here's a quick look at some payouts for different money line odds, as well as the implied odds of each wager being placed. For other examples, feel free to use the SportsLine Betting Calculator to insert different odds, wagers and more.

Odds Wager Potential profit Expected payout Implied odds -200 $100 $50 $150 66.67% -150 $100 $66.67 $166.67 60% -110 $100 $90.91 $190.91 52.38% +100 $100 $100 $200 50% +150 $100 $150 $250 40% +200 $100 $200 $300 33.33%

Money line FAQ

Can I parlay money line bets?

Yes, parlaying multiple money line bets is a common practice for sports bettors as it creates longer odds for potentially larger payouts, even with a smaller wager being placed.

Where can I place money line bets?

Money line bets are common at all major sportsbooks, including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and bet365.

What does a -110 money line mean?

A -110 money line means that you'd need to bet $110 to win $100 on that specific team or player. The -110 line is typically the starting money line point for both sides of a team vs. team matchup, so if one team is -110, the other team likely is too.