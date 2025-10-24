The Friday sports schedule is loaded with Game 1 of the 2025 World Series leading the way, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Blake Snell is slated to start for Los Angeles, while Trey Yesavage will be on the mound for Toronto. Additionally, the Friday sports schedule features 12 NBA games, three college football games, and a four-game NHL slate. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

Best picks for October 24

Blake Snell, Dodgers, 17.5 Outs - more (1.77x)

Snell delivered a strong 2025 campaign for the Dodgers, posting a 2.35 ERA with 72 strikeouts in his appearances during the regular season. In postseason play throughout his career, he's recorded a 4-3 win-loss mark with a 3.33 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 12 outings. During the 2025 postseason, Snell is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 0.52 WHIP in three starts.

Jordan Love, Packers, 1.5 Touchdown Passes - more (1.82x)

Love enters the 2025 season for the Packers coming off a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while posting a 96.7 passer rating. So far in 2025, he's completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,438 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 108.1 passer rating through six games.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI - more (1.65x)

Ohtani delivered a banner 2024 season by batting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and 134 runs scored, helping him capture his third MVP award and lead the club to a World Series title. In 2025, he picked up where he left off, hitting 55 home runs with a .282 average and 102 RBI while maintaining an OPS over 1.000. Ohtani has continued to prove himself as one of MLB's most dominant and marketable superstars.

