The Week 5 NFL schedule wraps up with a primetime matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on 'Monday Night Football'. The Jaguars enter MNF with a 3-1 overall record, which includes a 2-0 mark at EverBank Stadium. The Chiefs are 2-2 and coming off a dominante 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The 2025 MLB Playoffs also continue on Monday with Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers on the schedule.

Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS

Best ParlayPlay picks for October 6

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 41.5 Receiving Yards - more (2x)

This is a special boosted prop line for Monday Night Football. In 2024, Kelce recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns, marking a dip from his typical elite production. In 2025 through four games, he has totaled 15 catches for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging just over 12 yards per reception. Over his career, Kelce has surpassed 1,000 receptions for more than 12,300 yards and 78 touchdowns, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors while helping lead Kansas City to three Super Bowl titles. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, 1.5 Touchdown Passes - more (2.1x)

In 2024, Lawrence started 10 games and threw for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2025, he has led the Jaguars to a 3-1 start, throwing for 845 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Over his career with Jacksonville, Lawrence has passed for over 14,600 yards with 74 touchdowns, and earned a Pro Bowl trip in 2022. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Travis Hunter, Jaguars, 0.5 Rush + Receiving Touchdowns - more (3.81x)

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most electric players in college football history. Through four games as a rookie, Hunter has hauled in 13 receptions for 118 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per catch. He has yet to score a receiving touchdown as Jacksonville continues to develop his role within the offense. With his athleticism and versatility it's only a matter of time before he records his first NFL touchdown. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 7.59x.

