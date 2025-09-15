The Week 2 NFL schedule comes to a close with a double-header on Monday Night Football, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The action gets underway when the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, and wraps up with an AFC West showdown between the host Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 15

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers, 254.5 passing yards - more (2x)

Herbert opened the 2025 NFL season with an impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27–21 victory in Brazil. This outing followed a strong 2024 season where he accumulated 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, achieving a passer rating of 101.7. Herbert's consistency and efficiency have solidified his status as one of the league's top quarterbacks. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

WR Ladd McConkey, Chargers, 89.5 receiving yards - more (2.34x)

McConkey made an immediate impact in the 2025 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 6 receptions for 74 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per catch, and played 85% of the offensive snaps, leading the team in receiving yards during the 27–21 victory. McConkey's impressive rookie season in 2024 saw him set franchise rookie records for receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,149), to go along with seven touchdowns. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

TE Brock Bowers, Raiders, 7.5 receptions - more (3.32x)

Bowers made a significant impact in the 2025 NFL season opener against the New England Patriots. He recorded five receptions for 103 yards, averaging an impressive 20.6 yards per catch, showcasing his deep-threat capability and elite speed with a top-end reception clocking 20.27 mph. This performance followed a remarkable 2024 rookie season where he set multiple records, including the most receptions (112) and receiving yards (1,194) by a rookie tight end in NFL history, earning All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selection. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 9.94x.

