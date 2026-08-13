Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NFL preseason, MLB, WNBA and more on Thursday, Aug. 13

Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicks off with six games on Thursday night, including an intriguing matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers as former Packers coach Mike McCarthy makes his Steelers coaching debut. Other items on the sports calendar include nine Major League Baseball games and three WNBA matchups, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Aug. 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Aug. 13

K Jake Bates, Detroit Lions, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.9x)

Bates made two or more extra points in 13 of 17 regular season games in 2025. The Lions scored two touchdowns in two of four preseason games last year, with Bates connecting on both extra points. Pick it at Underdog:

K Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.91x)

Lutz has made two or more extra points in 12 of his last 19 games, including the postseason. Denver has scored 27 or more points in each of the Broncos' last seven preseason games. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays, 4.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.81x).

Scherzer has had four or fewer strikeouts in eight of his nine starts this season. The SportsLine model projects 3.6 strikeouts against the Red Sox, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.31x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).