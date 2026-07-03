Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Friday, July 3

Friday's sports schedule features 13 Major League Baseball, two WNBA and three World Cup matches. In one of the Round of 32 World Cup 2026 knockout stage matchups, second-ranked Argentina battles 64th-ranked Cabo Verde, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, July 3

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, July 3

FW Lionel Messi, Argentina, 2.5 shots on target - Higher (1.03x)

Messi remains a potent part of the Argentine offense. In three World Cup matches, he has registered 15 shots, including nine on target with six goals scored. In a 2-0 win over Austria on June 22, he took seven shots with four on target and two goals scored. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.84x)

Crow-Armstrong has played well against the St. Louis Cardinals. In three games against them this season, he has six hits, including two doubles and one home run. The SportsLine model projects Crow-Armstrong to register 2.0 total bases against the St. Louis Cardinals. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Brady Singer, Cincinnati Reds, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.86x).

Singer has gone over his pitcher strikeouts line in each of his last five games, maintaining an average of 5.8 strikeouts per game. The SportsLine model projects Singer to strike out five batters against the Baltimore Orioles, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.83x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).