Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, more on Friday, May 22

Friday's sports schedule will feature one NBA playoff, one NHL playoff and 15 Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, May 22

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, May 22

P Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians, 6.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.94x)

Williams has fallen short of his strikeouts market in five of his last seven road games against a middle-third defensive team. The SportsLine model projects 6.3 strikeouts for Williams against the Phillies, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Ben Rice, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Rice has hits in four of the past five games, including a double and a home run. The SportsLine model projects 2.01 total bases for Rice against the Rays. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.8x)

Smith has gone over his hits market in eight of his past 10 road games against a team with a winning record, averaging 1.1 hits per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Smith to register 0.9 hits, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.03x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).