Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Thursday, July 2

Nine Major League Baseball games, three WNBA contests and three World Cup matches highlight Thursday's sports schedule. In one of the Round of 32 World Cup 2026 knockout stage matchups, third-ranked Spain battle 23rd-ranked Austria, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, July 2

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, July 2

FW Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.05x)

Ronaldo is a major part of the Portugal offense. In a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, Ronaldo took seven shots with five on target and two goals scored. He took three shots, including one on target in a 0-0 draw with Colombia on Saturday. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.94x)

Ohtani has gone over his total bases market in seven of his last 10 games against a team with a middle-third defense, averaging 2.9 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Ohtani to register 2.0 total bases against the San Diego Padres, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x).

Vargas has gone over his total bases market in three of hi8s past five games, averaging 3.2 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Vargas to have 1.5 total bases against the Cleveland Guardians, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.73x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).