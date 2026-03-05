A nine-game NBA slate coupled with two AP Top 25 matchups highlight Thursday's sporting events, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games pits the Detroit Pistons, the top seed in the East, against the San Antonio Spurs, the second-seed in the West, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, March 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.



Best Underdog picks for Thursday, March 5

G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes, 22.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

In 29 games this season, Stirtz is averaging 20.5 points in 37.1 minutes of action. He is also averaging 20.3 points in 18 home games. In Saturday's 71-69 loss at Penn State, he scored 16 points, while adding five assists. Pick it at Underdog:

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan Wolverines, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.94x)

Lendeborg has grabbed seven or fewer rebounds in each of his last four games. In Friday's 84-70 win at Illinois, he grabbed seven rebounds. In 29 games, he is averaging 7.3 rebounds in 29.3 minutes. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Coen Carr, Michigan State Spartans, 12.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

Carr has scored 12 or fewer points in each of his last three games and is averaging 11.4 points in 29 games this season. In Sunday's 77-64 win at Indiana, he scored just six points. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.39x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate.

