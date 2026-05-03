Two NBA playoff, two NHL postseason, three English Premier League and 15 regular-season Major League Baseball matchups highlight Sunday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NHL Eastern Conference Game 7 first-round clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, May 3

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, May 3

PG Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons, 28.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Over the past 10 games, Cunningham has gone under his points market seven times, averaging 24.8 points per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Cunningham to score 26.2 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PF Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors, 7.5 assists - Lower (1.06x)

Barnes has gone under seven assists in six of his last 10 games, averaging 6.6 during that span. The SportsLine model projects Barnes to dish out 6.8 assists, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.84x)

Carter has had five or fewer rebounds in three of the last five games, including zero in Friday's 93-79 Game 6 loss to the Pistons. The SportsLine model projects Carter to grab 6.7 rebounds against the Pistons, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.96x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).